Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessUS Fermilab Hit By Cyberattack Amid Global Microsoft SharePoint Vulnerability

US Fermilab Hit By Cyberattack Amid Global Microsoft SharePoint Vulnerability

The incident follows reports that a recent Microsoft security patch failed to fully address a serious flaw in SharePoint server software

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 03:17 PM (IST)

A recent cybersecurity breach linked to a vulnerability in Microsoft’s SharePoint software has reached one of the United States Department of Energy’s premier research facilities, according to a report by Bloomberg News. The attack targeted the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, commonly known as Fermilab, in what appears to be a broader cyber espionage campaign.

"Attackers did attempt to access Fermilab's SharePoint servers," a spokesperson for the Department of Energy (DOE) told Bloomberg. However, the intrusion was quickly detected. "The attackers were quickly identified, and the impact was minimal, with no sensitive or classified data accessed," the spokesperson confirmed. According to the DOE, Fermilab’s systems have since been restored and are now operating normally.

Unpatched Flaws Open Door To Cyber Threats

The incident follows reports that a recent Microsoft security patch failed to fully address a serious flaw in SharePoint server software. The vulnerability, first identified in May, has since been exploited in a global cyber espionage operation. While Microsoft issued a patch last month, cybersecurity analysts say the update left certain loopholes open, enabling threat actors to gain unauthorized access to targeted systems.

Also Read: Trump’s Russia Warning Fuels Uncertainty But Keeps Oil Supported

DOE Facilities Facing Broader Threat Landscape

Fermilab, established in 1967 and widely recognized as America’s premier particle physics and accelerator research facility, is just one of several entities affected by the flaw. A DOE spokesperson previously confirmed to Reuters that the same SharePoint vulnerability impacted additional systems, including those managed by the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons arsenal.

The department stated last week that all impacted systems were undergoing restoration and security checks to prevent further breaches.

The breach underscores the growing risks posed by software vulnerabilities, especially within critical infrastructure sectors and national laboratories tasked with high-level scientific and security missions.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Department Of Energy Fermilab Cyberattack Microsoft SharePoint Flaw
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget