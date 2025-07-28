Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessUnclaimed Bank Deposits Cross Rs 67,000 Crore; SBI, PNB, Canara Lead Pile-Up

Unclaimed Bank Deposits Cross Rs 67,000 Crore; SBI, PNB, Canara Lead Pile-Up

As of June 30, 2025, public sector banks were saddled with unclaimed deposits of Rs 58,330.26 crore while private sector had Rs 8,673.72 crore, as per the Reserve Bank of India.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 06:10 PM (IST)

Unclaimed deposits with banks, including private lenders, stood at Rs 67,003 crore at the end of June 2025, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As of June 30, 2025, public sector banks were saddled with unclaimed deposits of Rs 58,330.26 crore while private sector had Rs 8,673.72 crore, as per the Reserve Bank of India.

Of the public sector banks, SBI is leading the pack with unclaimed deposits of Rs 19,329.92 crore, followed by Punjab National Bank Rs 6,910.67 crore and Canara Bank Rs 6,278.14 crore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Among the private sector banks, ICICI Bank has the highest unclaimed deposits of Rs 2,063.45 crore, followed by HDFC Bank Rs 1,609.56 crore and Axis Bank Rs 1,360.16 crore, he said.

To enhance accessibility and simplify the search process for unclaimed deposits, RBI has launched the Centralised Web Portal UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits- Gateway to Access Information) for public.

"As on July 1, 2025, 8,59,683 users registered and accessed UDGAM portal. The said portal facilitates the registered users to search unclaimed deposits/ amounts across multiple banks at one place in a centralized manner," he said.

With regard to utilisation of unclaimed fund, RBI has stated that as per the provisions of The Depositor Education and Awareness Fund Scheme (Scheme), 2014, there shall be a committee to administer and manage the fund in accordance with the scheme, the minister said.

The fund shall be utilised for promotion of depositors’ interest and for such other purposes which may be necessary for promotion of depositors’ interest, as specified by RBI.

Replying to another question, Chaudhary said the government has no plans of launching Exchange Trade Funds (ETFs) for respective Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) in order to integrate them into mainstream financial market.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued advisories warning users, holders, and traders of virtual currencies or crypto assets about the potential risks, including economic, financial, operational, legal, and security concerns, he said.

Also Read : US And EU Sign Landmark Trade Deal, Slash Tariffs To 15 Per Cent And Avert War

Further, he said, "RBI vide its circular dated May 31, 2021, has also advised its regulated entities to continue to carry out customer due diligence processes for transactions in VCs, in line with regulations governing standards for Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT), obligations under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, etc." As on March 31, 2025, the total number of women enrolled as Bima Sakhi is 1,48,888 out of which nearly 15 per cent i.e. 13,528 and 8,964 pertain to Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh respectively, he said in reply to another question.

Further, he said, all Bima Sakhi agents go through training within 3 months of their appointment as per the provisions of the scheme.

As on March 31, 2025, he said, 60.13 per cent of total premium collected by Bima Sakhis, is from rural areas.

Further, at present nearly 25 per cent of panchayats have minimum one Bima Sakhi agent, indicating their outreach in rural areas, he said.

Bima Sakhi Yojana, being an initiative of LIC, is being promoted throughout the country by LIC’s various branches and divisional offices, traditional and digital media and by pitching in public forums. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Deposits RBI ICICI Bank Public Sector Banks Unclaimed Deposits UDGAM Portal Dormant Accounts
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
Operation Mahadev: 2 Pahalgam Attack Terrorists Among 3 Gunned Down In Harwan Encounter
India
‘Who Did You Surrender To?’: Gogoi Questions Modi Govt Over Pahalgam Attack, Trump’s Claims On Ceasefire & Jet Losses
‘Who Did You Surrender To?’: Gogoi Questions Modi Govt Over Pahalgam Attack, Trump’s Claims
World
Thailand And Cambodia Agree To 'Immediate And Unconditional' Ceasefire On 5th Day Of Clashes: Malaysian PM
Thailand And Cambodia Agree To 'Immediate And Unconditional' Ceasefire: Malaysian PM
Cities
SC Refuses To Stay Bihar Draft Voter List, Says Final Hearing Will Settle Issue Once And For All
SC Refuses To Stay Bihar Draft Voter List, Says Final Hearing Will Settle Issue Once And For All
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
MiG-21: IAF Needs A Super Plan To Replace Retiring Icon That Defined India's Aerial Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget