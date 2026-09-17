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English NewsBusinessTata Sons Board Reappoints N Chandrasekaran As Chairman For Another Five-Year Term

Tata Sons Board Reappoints N Chandrasekaran As Chairman For Another Five-Year Term

Tata Sons reappoints N Chandrasekaran as chairman for a third five-year term, with his fresh tenure coming amid a key RBI listing-related decision.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Sons board reappointed N Chandrasekaran chairman for five years.
  • RBI recently rejected Tata Sons' stock market listing exemption request.
  • This marks Chandrasekaran's third consecutive term leading Tata.

The Tata Sons board has approved the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons for another five-year term, sources told ANI. The decision was taken at a board meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. Chandrasekaran’s fresh term comes at a crucial time for Tata Sons, days after the Reserve Bank of India rejected the group holding company’s request for an exemption from mandatory stock-market listing requirements. 

Listing Issue

The reappointment comes against the backdrop of the RBI’s recent decision to reject Tata Sons’ request for an exemption from listing requirements.

The central bank’s regulations could require Tata Sons to meet the applicable conditions for listing its shares on the stock market. The issue has remained significant for the group, given Tata Sons’ role as the principal holding company of the Tata conglomerate.

The board’s decision to extend Chandrasekaran’s tenure therefore comes as the group continues to navigate the regulatory requirements surrounding Tata Sons.

Also Read: PM Modi Turns 76: Rahul, Akhilesh Keep Wishes Brief As Kejriwal Revives Delhi Voter Roll Charge

Three-Term Tenure

Chandrasekaran first took charge as Chairman of Tata Sons in 2017, succeeding Cyrus Mistry. He was subsequently reappointed in 2022 for a second five-year term.

His current tenure is scheduled to end in February 2027. The latest board decision means Chandrasekaran is set to continue as chairman for a third consecutive term, extending his leadership of the group beyond the end of his present tenure.

Since taking over in 2017, Chandrasekaran has led the Tata Group through a period marked by expansion across several businesses and a greater focus on technology, digital operations and new growth areas.

The latest reappointment also provides continuity at the top of Tata Sons as the group deals with regulatory questions surrounding its corporate structure and listing status.

Tata Sons serves as the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Its board’s decision to approve Chandrasekaran’s reappointment will allow him to continue overseeing the group’s overall strategy and operations for another five years, subject to the applicable regulatory and corporate approvals.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta Performs Yajna On PM Modi’s Birthday; Saurav Das Asks, ‘Which Other Country Has Such Scenes?’

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran Tata Sons Chairman
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