PM Modi Turns 76: Rahul, Akhilesh Keep Wishes Brief As Kejriwal Revives Delhi Voter Roll Charge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi's birthday received varied wishes from political figures.

Opposition leaders sent wishes; Kejriwal alleged voter list manipulation.

BJP leaders lauded Modi's leadership, highlighting national development.

BJP launched month-long

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday on Thursday drew messages from political leaders across the spectrum, ranging from brief greetings by Opposition figures to glowing tributes from members of the government and BJP. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav kept their messages focused on birthday wishes, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal used the occasion to revive his allegations concerning electoral rolls in Delhi.

The contrasting messages came as the BJP began a month-long campaign to mark Modi's birthday and 25 years in public life.

Rahul, Akhilesh Greet PM

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, posted a short message on X, wishing the Prime Minister good health and a long life. "Happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health and a long life," Gandhi wrote.

Happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health and a long life. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2026

Akhilesh Yadav also adopted a cordial tone in his birthday message.

"Birthday wishes to the Prime Minister and best wishes for a healthy, active, and meaningful life!" the Samajwadi Party chief posted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was among the other Opposition leaders who extended birthday greetings, wishing Modi good health and longevity.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also conveyed his wishes to the Prime Minister, describing Modi as someone working towards building a strong India and wishing him a long life with good health.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay said, "I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Thiru. Narendra Modi avargal, who leads with dedication towards building a strong India. I wholeheartedly wish you a long life filled with good health."

Kejriwal Revives Voter Row

Arvind Kejriwal took a different approach, combining his birthday message with a renewed political attack over electoral rolls in Delhi.

The former Delhi chief minister referred to a report alleging that 40% of names added to the electoral rolls ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly election were subsequently absent from the draft list prepared during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Kejriwal used the report to repeat his allegation that the electoral process had been manipulated.

"So, this is how Modi ji won Delhi. By massively tampering with the voter lists. Congratulations Modi ji for killing Indian democracy. Happy birthday @narendramodi."

The underlying allegations about voter-list changes remain a subject of political and legal scrutiny. Separately, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea concerning transparency in Delhi's SIR process, including issues surrounding notices and deletions from the electoral roll.

ALSO READ: PM Modi 76th Birthday: Murmu, Shah Lead Tributes, Highlight 25 Years In Public Life

BJP Leaders Praise Modi

Senior government leaders used the occasion to highlight Modi's tenure and the BJP government's stated development priorities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh linked Modi's leadership to the "Viksit Bharat" goal and referred to areas including infrastructure, digital connectivity, welfare delivery, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Singh also highlighted good governance and public service while extending wishes for the Prime Minister's health and longevity.

Home Minister Amit Shah described Modi as an embodiment of "tireless hard work, sacrifice, and foresight". Shah said the Prime Minister had made "karma" central to his life and national service his principal mission. He also expressed the hope that India would continue moving towards the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among the other prominent figures who conveyed birthday greetings.

BJP Launches Seva Drive

The birthday celebrations also marked the beginning of the BJP's "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan", a month-long programme running from September 17 to October 17.

The campaign is centred on service and public outreach and is being organised to mark Modi's 25 years in public life. Programmes include service activities, welfare initiatives and outreach involving BJP workers, beneficiaries of government schemes, students, youth and elected representatives.

The BJP has also organised events connecting Modi's political journey with his birthplace Vadnagar and his association with Varanasi. A motorcycle rally is among the major programmes being held as part of the celebrations.