Share Markets Chase Away The Blues, Sensex Over 200 Points Higher, Nifty Above 25,950

Since Friday, the Nifty has shed more than 1 per cent, while the Sensex bled 1.2 per cent during the same period, indicating a weakness prevalent in the markets.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian stock markets looked set to take a break from their losing streak on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 84,800, soaring more than 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 began the day above 25,950, jumping 67 points, around 9:15 AM.

Notably, the indications in the pre-open session remained mixed. Around 9:06 AM, the Sensex tanked close to 150 points and breached 84,500, and the Nifty inched closer to 25,800.

In the previous trading session on Tuesday, sentiment remained bleak among investors as both benchmarks closed lower for the third straight session. This downfall could be attributed to weakness in IT and auto stocks, coupled with persistent foreign fund outflows, which weighed on sentiment.

The  Sensex slipped over 300 points to finish at 84,587.01, with 24 of the 30 components ending in the red.  The Nifty also ended lower, declining 74.70 points to 25,884.80. With this, the Nifty lost 307 points, over 1 per cent, across three sessions since Friday, falling below the 26,000 mark. The Sensex, during the same period, shed 1,045 points, or 1.2 per cent.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, trade remained volatile on the monthly expiry day as the market grappled with a weakening INR and continued FII outflows. He added that investors stayed cautious ahead of clarity on a potential rate cut in the upcoming FOMC meeting and updates on the Indo-US trade deal, despite some improving cues.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
Sensex Stock Markets Nifty Share Market Today GIFT Nifty
