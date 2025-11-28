Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessShare Markets Ready To Break Bull Run? Sensex Nearly Flat, Nifty Tests 26,200

Share Markets Ready To Break Bull Run? Sensex Nearly Flat, Nifty Tests 26,200

In the previous session on Thursday, both benchmarks touched fresh all-time highs during intra-day trade before easing slightly on profit-taking in the latter half.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dalal Street geared up for a mixed start to the last trading session of the week. The BSE Sensex opened the day near 85,650, taking a hit of more than 50 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started trading below the 26,200 mark, slipping 25 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Notably, the pre-open session gave indications of a robust day ahead for equities. The Sensex jumped over 100 points and crossed 85,800, and the Nifty inched across 26,200, around 9:06 AM.

In the previous session on Thursday, both benchmarks touched fresh all-time highs during intra-day trade before easing slightly on profit-taking in the latter half. These rallies come mere days before the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet for taking a call on the key interest rates and fiscal policy going forward.

The upward move came amid firm global cues, renewed optimism around a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut, and sustained foreign investor inflows.

The Sensex closed at 85,720.38 and the Nifty added 10.25 points or 0.04 per cent to end at 26,215.55. Global optimism around a possible US Fed rate cut lifted risk sentiment, which in turn bolstered domestic equities, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, noting that the strong appetite across international markets offered a supportive backdrop for Indian stocks.

So far in 2025, the Sensex has gained 7,581.37 points or 9.70 per cent, while the Nifty has climbed 2,570.75 points or 10.87 per cent.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
