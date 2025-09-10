Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMarkets End 6th Straight Session In Green, Sensex Over 81,400, Nifty Tests 25K

Markets End 6th Straight Session In Green, Sensex Over 81,400, Nifty Tests 25K

Investor confidence was bolstered after US President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone on trade negotiations with India.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian markets ended the sixth consecutive trading session today in green. The BSE Sensex settled for the day above 81,400 at 81,425, soaring more than 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed trading just under 25k at 24,979, climbing over 100 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, BEL, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and TCS emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included M&M, Maruti, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, and Eternal.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select stood out with gains of 1.22 per cent. Sectorally, the Midsmall IT & Telecom index dominated across the board after it climbed 3.28 per cent. On the other hand, the Auto index remained the largest laggard as it slipped 1.28 per cent.

Investor confidence was bolstered after US President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone on trade negotiations with India. In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump said, “I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively on X, voicing optimism that the dialogue would help unlock the “limitless potential” of bilateral ties.

During the opening bell, both indices soared backed by optimism over India-US trade talks and renewed strength in technology counters. The Sensex advanced 442.59 points in early trade to 81,543.91, while the Nifty surged 124.20 points to 24,992.80. Gains were led by heavyweights in the IT sector. On the flows front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers after several days of selling, picking up equities worth Rs 2,050.46 crore on Tuesday, exchange data showed.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had climbed 314.02 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 81,101.32, while the Nifty added 95.45 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 24,868.60, marking its fifth straight session of gains.

 

Also read

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is a quick and dependable hand on the ABP Live English business desk. When she is not tracking markets and global economies, she spends her time reading murder mysteries, reimagined mythologies, and sipping coffee. She loves to travel and is yet to pick between mountains and beaches.
Read
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty INDIA-US Trump Modi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France Violence: Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As PM As Citizens Stage 'Block Everything' Protest
Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As Prime Minister As France Erupts In 'Block Everything' Protests
World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing? Explained
Explained: Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget