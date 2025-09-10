Markets End 6th Straight Session In Green, Sensex Over 81,400, Nifty Tests 25K

The Indian markets ended the sixth consecutive trading session today in green. The BSE Sensex settled for the day above 81,400 at 81,425, soaring more than 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed trading just under 25k at 24,979, climbing over 100 points.

On the 30-share Sensex, BEL, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and TCS emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included M&M, Maruti, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, and Eternal.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap Select stood out with gains of 1.22 per cent. Sectorally, the Midsmall IT & Telecom index dominated across the board after it climbed 3.28 per cent. On the other hand, the Auto index remained the largest laggard as it slipped 1.28 per cent.

Investor confidence was bolstered after US President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone on trade negotiations with India. In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump said, “I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively on X, voicing optimism that the dialogue would help unlock the “limitless potential” of bilateral ties.

During the opening bell, both indices soared backed by optimism over India-US trade talks and renewed strength in technology counters. The Sensex advanced 442.59 points in early trade to 81,543.91, while the Nifty surged 124.20 points to 24,992.80. Gains were led by heavyweights in the IT sector. On the flows front, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers after several days of selling, picking up equities worth Rs 2,050.46 crore on Tuesday, exchange data showed.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had climbed 314.02 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 81,101.32, while the Nifty added 95.45 points or 0.39 per cent to end at 24,868.60, marking its fifth straight session of gains.