Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessSEBI Proposes Exclusive AIF Schemes For Accredited Investors

SEBI Proposes Exclusive AIF Schemes For Accredited Investors

A SEBI-recognised agency, like a stock exchange or depository subsidiary (CDSL Ventures Limited), grants accreditation based on these criteria, financial assets, and investment experience

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 04:14 PM (IST)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a distinct alternative investment fund (AIF) scheme that would admit only "accredited investors".

Such specialised AIF schemes can benefit from "a lighter-touch regulatory framework than a regular AIF," a release from SEBI said.

Accredited investors are persons or businesses who meet SEBI-certified wealth, net worth and income criteria. For sole proprietorships, HUFs, and Family Trusts, a minimum annual income of Rs 2 crore or at least Rs 7.5 crore net worth, with Rs 3.75 crore in financial assets, qualifies them for accredited investor status.

A SEBI-recognised agency, like a stock exchange or depository subsidiary (CDSL Ventures Limited), grants accreditation based on these criteria, financial assets, and investment experience.

SEBI’s latest consultation paper has proposed a gradual transition from the traditional minimum commitment threshold (currently at Rs 1 crore per investor) to using only accreditation status as the metric for investor sophistication in AIFs. Stakeholders can send comments on these proposals until August 29.

According to the proposal, during the transition, both metrics would coexist, enabling AIFs to launch special schemes open exclusively to accredited investors.

SEBI informed that several relaxations to “accredited investor” only schemes are under consideration. "AI-only schemes may be exempted from the requirement of maintaining pari-passu rights among investors, subject to a waiver provided by each investor to this effect," the regulator said.

Other benefits include extended tenure, where the scheme tenure may be extended up to five years, subject to approval by two-thirds of investors by value in the fund.

Also, such schemes will be provided a “certification waiver”, where key investment team members may be exempt from holding a mandated NISM certification, given investors’ ability to conduct independent due diligence.

Further, there will be no investor cap for such schemes, allowing them to bypass the existing limit of 1,000 investors per scheme.

"In case of an accredited investors-only fund, the responsibilities and obligations cast on the trustee of an Alternative Investment Fund in terms of provisions of these regulations shall be carried out solely by the manager of the Alternative Investment Fund," the markets regulator said.

While the current count of accredited investors is modest, SEBI expects growth due to recent regulatory changes. Sebi is also considering several proposals to increase the number of accreditation agencies, foster more competition, and further simplify the process of accreditation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
SEBI Sebi Proposal Alternative Investment Funds AIF Schemes Accredited Investors
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Breaking: Triple Shock Incidents Rock Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra And Ghaziabad In One Day
Breaking: Heavy Rains Paralyze Delhi NCR, Flooded Roads And Traffic Chaos Grip The Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget