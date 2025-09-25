Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessSEBI Takes Action Against Seacoast Shipping For Rights Issue Scam And Financial Statement Manipulation

SEBI Takes Action Against Seacoast Shipping For Rights Issue Scam And Financial Statement Manipulation

The order also imposes penalties and directs disgorgement of unlawful gains, bringing the curtain down on one of the most unusual cases of market misconduct in recent years.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Seacoast Shipping Services Limited (SSSL) and its key officials from raising funds from investors for five years, after finding the company guilty of diverting rights issue proceeds, fabricating accounts, and misleading shareholders with false disclosures.

The order also imposes penalties and directs disgorgement of unlawful gains, bringing the curtain down on one of the most unusual cases of market misconduct in recent years.

In a detailed order, SEBI said SSSL had diverted crores of rupees raised through a rights issue and created fictitious accounts to hide the misuse.

At one point, the company’s promoters even attempted to justify the diversion with a bizarre explanation -- that the funds were used to pay ransom following the alleged kidnapping of promoter Manish Shah’s son.

SEBI, however, found no merit in the claim, noting that no police complaint or supporting documents were ever provided.

Instead, contradictory statements from company officials deepened the inconsistencies.

In February 2024, Shah himself admitted under oath that the rights issue money had been used for fictitious purchases, not ransom.

Another director claimed the money was taken after a kidnapping but conceded the family never reported the matter to authorities.

Independent directors added further confusion by claiming ignorance of the rights issue altogether.

“The rights issue proceeds were not utilised by the company and were instead diverted,” SEBI’s order stated categorically, rejecting the kidnapping narrative outright.

The regulator’s probe revealed deeper fraud. SSSL fraudulently allotted 1.50 crore shares worth Rs 22.73 crore to promoter Manish Shah without valid consideration.

It also diverted Rs 43.42 crore from rights issue proceeds and another Rs 10.83 crore from bank credit.

Financial statements from FY21 to FY24 were grossly misrepresented, with over 85 per cent of reported sales and 98 per cent of assets found to be fictitious.

Despite negligible inventory and fixed assets, the company declared inflated revenues, luring unsuspecting retail investors and driving up trading volumes in its shares.

SEBI said such misleading financial results had a “significant impact” on both shareholder participation and the company’s stock price.

The case traces back to a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) report, which flagged suspicious related-party transactions between April 2020 and December 2023.

What began as routine scrutiny expanded into a full-fledged investigation that revealed how the mid-sized shipping firm weaved together inflated numbers, fraudulent allotments, and even a sensational kidnapping story to cover up its diversion of investor funds.

SEBI’s order, passed by Whole-Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, not only imposes a five-year fundraising ban on the company and its top executives but also directs disgorgement of gains made through these unlawful practices.

The ruling underscores the regulator’s increasing vigilance against corporate misconduct, especially cases where retail investors are misled by manipulated disclosures.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
SEBI Seacoast Shipping Investor Funds SSSL
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Karnataka HC Refuses To Stay Sidda Govt's Caste Survey, But Rules Data Must Be Kept ‘Protected & Confidential’
Karnataka HC Refuses To Stay Sidda Govt's Caste Survey, But Rules Data Must Be Kept ‘Protected & Confidential’
World
ABP Exclusive: Lashkar Shifts Base To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Builds New Terror Hub Near Afghan Border
ABP Exclusive: Lashkar Shifts Base To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Builds New Terror Hub Near Afghan Border
India
Govt Signs Rs 62,370 Crore Contract With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets As IAF Set To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Tomorrow
Govt Signs ₹62,370 Crore Pact With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets; IAF To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Friday
India
'Scapegoat Tactic': Sonam Wangchuk Slams BJP For Ladakh Violence Blame, Warns Against Jail Term
'Scapegoat Tactic': Sonam Wangchuk Slams BJP For Ladakh Violence Blame, Warns Against Jail Term
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget