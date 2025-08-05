Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPremium Valuations Weigh On India’s EM Appeal Amid Earnings Slowdown: Report

Premium Valuations Weigh On India’s EM Appeal Amid Earnings Slowdown: Report

The report mentions that the three key investor segments of insiders, domestic households, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are reflecting a cautious sentiment in the Indian markets

By : ANI | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 05:09 PM (IST)

India's equity markets are showing signs of fatigue as stretched valuations collide with slowing profit growth, undermining the country's appeal among emerging markets (EMs), according to a report by Nuvama.

The report noted that despite a strong rebound, Nifty and SMIDs (Small and Mid-cap Stocks) rising 12 per cent and 20 per cent respectively since April lows--underlying earnings momentum has weakened, calling the rally's sustainability into question.

"We argue this is unsustainable and skews the buyer-seller incentive structure decisively in the latter's favour," the report added.

The report added that the BSE500's median price-to-earnings (PE) ratio stands at an elevated 40x, while median trailing earnings growth has slipped to just 9 per cent.

The growing gap between company's profits and high stock prices is making the market more attractive for sellers than buyers.

The report mentions that the three key investor segments of insiders, domestic households, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are reflecting a cautious sentiment in the Indian markets.

The report claims that in Q1FY26, insiders (including promoters, private equity, and corporates) offloaded or issued a record USD18 billion in equity, showing their desire to cash out at current valuations.

Meanwhile, household investor flows via mutual funds and direct equity have slowed, with net inflows down 26 per cent year-on-year to USD 9.5 billion.

Weaker income growth and subpar trailing returns, which now lag even debt instruments, could dampen future domestic inflows, the report added.

On the global front, the report observes that a weaker dollar has attracted USD 4.5 billion in FII (Foreign Institutional Investment) inflows during the quarter.

However, the report also highlights that India's performance is lagging other EMs as its earlier earnings edge has evaporated, making its high valuation premium harder to justify.

With fresh equity issuance rising and liquidity being absorbed, market risks are mounting. The current bull run faces headwinds as supply and sentiment begin to outweigh the growth narrative that once supported India's market premium, the report added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Markets India Emerging Markets Valuation Premium Nuvama Report
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
4 Killed In Uttarkashi Flash Flood, PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Dhami; Locals Say ‘Everything Is Finished’
4 Killed In Uttarkashi Flash Flood, PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Dhami; Locals Say ‘Everything Is Finished’
India
Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi's Dharali, Several Feared Missing As Homes, Hotels Swept Away — Video
Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi, Several Feared Missing As Houses Swept Away — Video
India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
India
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget