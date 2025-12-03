Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPrada–Versace Mega Deal: Italian Luxury Giant Buys Rival For $1.4 Billion On Gianni's Birth Anniversary 

Prada–Versace Mega Deal: Italian Luxury Giant Buys Rival For $1.4 Billion On Gianni's Birth Anniversary 

The strategic objective behind the takeover is to revitalise Versace, which has experienced muted performance since the pandemic.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prada has officially acquired Versace in a $1.375 billion all-cash transaction, finalised on 2 December 2025 — the birth anniversary of the label’s iconic founder Gianni Versace. The acquisition had been in motion for eight months, with regulatory approvals accounting for most of the delay.

Aim: Reviving a Struggling Luxury House

The strategic objective behind the takeover is to revitalise Versace, which has experienced muted performance since the pandemic. Capri Holdings, the brand’s former parent company, said the proceeds from the sale will be directed towards reducing its debt. Capri had previously explored a potential deal with Tapestry, but the talks collapsed over antitrust concerns.

Donatella Versace Pays Tribute to Gianni

Marking the emotional significance of the day, Donatella Versace commemorated her late brother on Instagram. “Happy Birthday, Gianni. Today is your day and the day Versace joins the Prada family. I am thinking of the smile you would have had on your face. I miss you, always. 🕊️🤍”

Gianni Versace was murdered outside his Miami Beach residence on 15 July 1997.

Lorenzo Bertelli to Lead Versace’s Next Phase

With the acquisition complete, Prada heir Lorenzo Bertelli will take charge of Versace’s next chapter as executive chairman. He will also retain his responsibilities as group marketing director and sustainability chief. Bertelli, who has long championed the deal, earlier said Prada had been eager to bring Versace into its fold for years.

According to him, Versace met two essential criteria, it posed no excessive financial risk and held strong global brand recognition.

A Three-Label Luxury Portfolio

Following the takeover, Prada Group now operates three labels: its flagship Prada line, the smaller but fast-expanding Miu Miu brand, and its newest addition - Versace.

Also read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prada Versace Prada Acquires Versace
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Lifts Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Lifts Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
States
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers : Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers : Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks His Own Record! Smashes 53rd ODI Ton vs South Africa
Virat Kohli Breaks His Own Record! Smashes 53rd ODI Ton vs South Africa
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget