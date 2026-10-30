Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CTI asked Sonia Gandhi reconsider Congress's November 1 rally.

Expected 10 lakh attendees threaten Delhi's vital festive trade.

Concerns include massive traffic, parking shortage, goods movement disruption.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has asked Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to reconsider the party’s November 1 mega rally at Ramlila Maidan, warning that the event could disrupt the movement of goods and customers across Delhi’s key commercial hubs just days before Diwali.

The traders’ body has proposed two alternatives: reschedule the rally until after November 10-11 or move it to Burari Maidan. According to CTI, the gathering is expected to draw around 10 lakh people and could involve 15,000-20,000 vehicles, raising concerns over parking, road congestion and access to markets.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the organisation was not opposing the rally but wanted to prevent disruption during a crucial period for traders. With Dhanteras falling on November 6 and Diwali on November 8, the body says the November 1 event could affect businesses as they receive festive stock and prepare for increased customer footfall.

Rs 10,000-12,000 Crore In Daily Business At Stake, Says CTI

The scale of commercial activity around Ramlila Maidan is central to the traders’ appeal. CTI estimates that around 20 major markets in Delhi collectively record daily turnover of Rs 10,000-12,000 crore.

In its letter to Sonia Gandhi, the organisation listed markets within a 5-km radius of the rally venue, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazaar, Janpath, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Naya Bazaar, Lajpat Rai Market, Chawri Bazaar, Kinari Bazaar, Dariba Kalan, Ballimaran, Fatehpuri, Tilak Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Nabi Karim, Ghaffar Market, Ajmeri Gate-Paharganj and Daryaganj.

These commercial centres serve as supply hubs for Delhi and other parts of the country. CTI says around 5,000 trucks and tempos arrive at the markets each day carrying goods from 56 industrial areas, including Narela, Bawana, Okhla, Mayapuri, Mundka, Udyog Nagar and Mangolpuri.

Another 3,000 trucks carrying merchandise reportedly leave the markets daily for 25 NCR cities, including Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Sonipat and Panipat, as well as other states.

The organisation fears that traffic restrictions around the rally could affect deliveries in both directions, disrupting the movement of festive goods at a time when traders depend on timely replenishment.

Why October 31 Is Also A Concern For Traders

CTI has warned that the potential disruption may begin a day before the rally itself. According to the traders’ body, vehicles carrying participants could start entering Delhi through the Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Badarpur borders from the afternoon of October 31.

The organisation has also raised concerns about possible barricading on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg from that evening. It says transporters have expressed apprehension about delivering goods to Delhi after October 31.

For traders preparing for Dhanteras and Diwali, delays in receiving merchandise could affect their ability to stock shops and meet customer demand. CTI has argued that the impact could extend beyond the day of the rally if access to commercial areas and transport routes is restricted.

Parking Shortage Could Add To Traffic Pressure

The availability of space for vehicles is another issue flagged by CTI. The organisation estimates that 15,000-20,000 buses, cars and tempos could be needed to transport the expected crowd to Ramlila Maidan.

CTI claims the venue does not have parking capacity for even 200 large buses. It fears that vehicles could spill over on to nearby roads, including JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ajmeri Gate and Chandni Chowk Road.

According to the traders’ body, congestion on these routes could make it harder for customers to reach markets and for commercial vehicles to move through Central Delhi and Old Delhi. It has cautioned that the disruption could affect routine business during the festive rush.

CTI Points To Eight-Hour Traffic Jam At Jantar Mantar

To support its request, CTI has cited a gathering at Jantar Mantar on October 10. According to the organisation, around 5,000-7,000 people attended the event, resulting in traffic congestion in Central Delhi for approximately eight hours.

The traders’ body has argued that the reported disruption caused by a gathering of a few thousand people raises concerns about the potential consequences of a rally expected to attract 10 lakh attendees.

CTI has used the incident to underline its demand for a change in the date or venue, saying that access to the capital’s commercial districts needs to be considered during the peak festive trading period.

After Three Appeals To Rahul Gandhi, CTI Writes To Sonia Gandhi

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the organisation had written to Rahul Gandhi three times, asking him to reconsider the rally date, but its request had not been accepted. The latest letter has been sent to Sonia Gandhi, setting out the concerns of traders.

Goyal said the markets were vital to Delhi’s commercial activity and warned that major traffic disruptions during Diwali could affect traders’ ability to obtain goods and deliver them to customers. He expressed hope that Sonia Gandhi would consider the difficulties faced by small businesses during the festive season.

Congress Rally: CTI Proposes Two Alternatives

The traders’ organisation has put forward two options for the Congress to consider:

Hold the rally after Diwali: CTI has requested that the November 1 event be postponed until after November 10-11, allowing traders to complete the main festive trading period.

Shift the venue to Burari Maidan: If the rally remains scheduled for November 1, CTI has proposed moving it away from Ramlila Maidan. The organisation says Burari Maidan has parking space for around 15,000 vehicles.

CTI maintains that changing the date or venue could help reduce the risk of disruption to Delhi’s markets during the festive period. The organisation is now awaiting a response to its appeal to Sonia Gandhi.