Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceHidden Property Risks That Can Hurt Your Wealth: Structural And Legal Issues Explained

Hidden Property Risks That Can Hurt Your Wealth: Structural And Legal Issues Explained

When choosing a home, location, views, and interiors often come first to mind. Yet, aspects such as quality of construction, drainage, and waterproofing play an equally crucial role.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

By Annuj Goel 

Buying a home is one of the most meaningful and rewarding financial decisions a person can make. For most families, a home is not only a place of comfort and belonging but also a long-term asset that supports financial security. While brochures highlight the best features like location, amenities, and design, it is also equally important for buyers to be aware of certain checks that ensure the property remains a strong investment. As developers, we believe in empowering buyers with the right knowledge so they can make informed, confident choices.

Structural Issues: The Overlooked Factor in Value

When choosing a home, location, views, and interiors often come first to mind. Yet, aspects such as quality of construction, drainage, and waterproofing play an equally crucial role. If left unchecked, even small cracks, leakages, or use of substandard materials can gradually lead to expenses that impact your savings.

Ongoing Maintenance: Minor issues, if not noticed early, can lead to recurring repair costs.

Impact on Loan Value: Repairs can eat into the financial returns from your investment, especially on a long-term mortgage.

Resale Considerations: Homes with structural weaknesses may see buyers negotiating harder, which can affect resale value.

The solution is simple: a professional property inspection before purchase ensures your investment is safeguarded from such risks.

Emotional and Opportunity Costs

A home is always an emotional milestone. When unexpected repairs or disputes arise, they don’t just affect finances. This then can bring along stress and diverts your time, energy, and focus away from your family and career. Resources spent fixing avoidable issues could instead be used productively in business, education, or other investments. Awareness and preparation reduce these pressures, allowing your home to remain a source of joy.

How to Safeguard Yourself Before Purchase

Structural Due Diligence

A professional inspection helps identify issues such as dampness, cracks, or poor-quality materials early on.

Legal Checks

Engage a property lawyer to verify title deeds, approvals, and municipal records. Ensuring clear documentation avoids surprises later.

Verify the Builder’s Track Record

Choose developers with a reputation for transparency and timely delivery. Past projects and customer feedback provide reliable insights.

Documentation is Key

Always secure sale deeds, occupancy certificates, tax receipts, and RERA registration (if applicable). Missing paperwork is a red flag.

Securing Your Wealth for the Long Run

Your home is both an emotional and financial cornerstone. A well-chosen property not only offers comfort but also protects and grows your wealth. By prioritizing inspections, legal reviews, and documentation, buyers can ensure their purchase remains a stable, value-enhancing asset.
In real estate, careful preparation today builds financial security tomorrow. At the end of the day, a home should do what it is meant to- give peace of mind, stability, and long-term prosperity.

(The author is Chairman, Goel Ganga Developments, Annuj Goel Group)

[Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.]

Also read
Published at : 11 Sep 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Property Risks Buying A Property Legal Issues Of Buying Property Structural Issues
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Charlie Kirk Was Asked About Shooters Seconds Before He Was Shot. These Were His Last Words
Charlie Kirk Was Asked About Shooters Seconds Before He Was Shot. These Were His Last Words
India
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
'Stay Away': MEA Cautions Indians Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War
World
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Faces Unrest: Curfew Imposed in Kathmandu Amid Violent Protests and Looting | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Is the US-China Rivalry Fueling Nepal’s Political Unrest? | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Are Gen Z Protests in Nepal and France Being Hijacked? | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Congress Spokeperson Sparks Controversy Over Nepal-India Comparison, Faces Anchor’s Wrath | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s crisis becomes political weapon for Indian opposition, BJP slams inflammatory remarks | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget