Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSmart Daily Habits To Save Money And Grow Your Savings

Smart Daily Habits To Save Money And Grow Your Savings

Small steps can add up to something meaningful over time. Here are a few day-to-day practices that can help you save without feeling deprived.

By : Navneeta Srivastava | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 06:03 PM (IST)

In the past, saving money was a way of life. People made it a habit to put aside a portion of their earnings, even if it was a small amount. Over the years, those small amounts turned into a significant cushion, providing security.

Today, things are very different. With the rising cost of living and fast-paced lifestyles, many of us end up spending everything we earn. Salaries come in, bills get paid, and by the end of the month, there’s little or nothing left. That’s why developing the habit of saving has become more important than ever.

But saving shouldn’t have to come with big sacrifices. Instead, it’s the little habits you practice every day that make the difference. Small steps can add up to something meaningful over time. Here are a few day-to-day practices that can help you save without feeling deprived.

Track your spending

Keep track of where you are spending your hard-earned money. Write down every expense, even a quick snack. When you see your spending written out, you’ll realize where your money is slipping away. This simple awareness helps you cut back on unnecessary expenses.

Create a budget

After tracking your spending, the next step is to create a budget. A simple list helps you separate needs from wants and gives you a clearer idea of where to cut back so you can save more.

Automate your savings 

Set up an automatic transfer to your savings account or an SIP at the start of the month. This way, you save first and then spend what’s left, instead of the other way round.

Pack your own food and water 

Buying lunch or bottled water every day adds up to significant expenses. Packing a tiffin from home and carrying a bottle doesn't just save money; it's also healthier. It’s one of those small switches that pay off in the long run.

Use cash or UPI with restraint 

Paying with cash or UPI gives you a clearer sense of how much you’re spending. Try setting a daily or weekly budget and stick to it. That little pause before paying often saves you money.

Don’t go shopping without a list 

Impulse buys at the supermarket can easily make you overshoot your budget. A simple shopping list keeps you focused. Stick to what’s on the list and you’ll spend less every single time. Whenever possible, shop in person rather than online, where it’s easy to add things you don’t need.

Delay non-essential purchases

Saw something you liked online? Give yourself 24 hours before buying it. Many times, the “want” passes and you end up saving. If you still feel strongly about it later, go ahead, but you’ll notice how often you don’t.

Cook more, order less

Ordering food is convenient, but it can burn a hole in your pocket. Cooking at home a few extra times a week can save thousands in a month. Plus, it’s a healthier habit for you and your family.

Use rewards and discounts smartly

Be it UPI cashback offers, credit card reward points, or even supermarket loyalty points, all rewards can help you save. Use them wisely but only for what you need and not because it has a discount. 

Healthy money habits shouldn’t feel like punishments. With a little consistency, these everyday choices can help you build a healthier financial cushion quietly and effectively, without making you feel like you’re missing out.

(The author is the AVP, Communications at BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Also read
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Savings Save Money Build Wealth Daily Habits To Save Money
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
Jaish Admits Masood Azhar's Family Killed In Indian Strikes During Op Sindoor
World
Israel Pushes Into ‘Main Phase’ Of Gaza City Offensive Amid UN Commission’s ‘Genocide’ Charge, US Backs Move
Israel Pushes Into ‘Main Phase’ Of Gaza City Offensive Amid UN ‘Genocide’ Charge, US Backs Move
Cricket
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
Apollo Tyres Replaces Dream11 As Official Sponsor Of Team India
Cities
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State Election Commission For Delay
Maharashtra Local Body Polls: SC Sets Jan 31, 2026 Deadline, Pulls Up State EC For Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Violence, Arson And Public Unrest Reported Across Multiple Indian Cities
Breaking: ICC Rejects PCB Demand To Remove Referee After Handshake Controversy
Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget