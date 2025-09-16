Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Rates Surge In Lucknow, Inflation And Trade Concerns Keep Demand Steady

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 04:02 PM (IST)

Gold prices in Lucknow saw an increase on Tuesday, aligning with the broader bullish trend in bullion across India. In the city, the rate for 22-karat gold was reported at Rs 10,275 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 gold) was available at Rs 11,208 per gram. These figures reflect a notable rise compared with recent sessions and highlight gold’s continuing appeal amid economic uncertainties.

India’s dependency on imports makes its gold market closely tied to international benchmarks. As the world’s second-largest consumer after China, India meets the bulk of its demand through foreign purchases, with recycled gold accounting for only a limited share. This ensures that global dynamics and currency fluctuations play an outsized role in shaping domestic prices.

Taxes, Currency Shifts and Local Impact

For buyers in Lucknow, as in the rest of the country, the final price of gold is influenced by several taxation layers, including import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and local charges. Any adjustment to these policy levers can swiftly change the cost at the counter.

In addition, since gold is denominated globally in US dollars, the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impacts the burden on Indian consumers. A weakening rupee leads to higher costs, which are quickly transmitted to buyers in cities like Lucknow.

Global Drivers Keep Bullion in Demand

International factors continue to dictate the overall movement of gold. Investors globally turn to the metal during times of instability, particularly when bond yields fluctuate or when central banks shift monetary policy. In such circumstances, gold serves as a hedge against volatility and inflation.

Rates across Indian cities showed similar firmness. Delhi quoted Rs 10,275 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,208 for 24-karat gold, while Ahmedabad and Indore posted Rs 10,265 and Rs 11,198 per gram for the two categories. Meanwhile, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune aligned at Rs 10,260 and Rs 11,193 per gram respectively.

For Lucknow’s households, where gold is treasured for both cultural significance and as a store of wealth, Tuesday’s uptick reinforces its enduring value. Against the backdrop of global trade risks, inflationary concerns, and shifts in monetary policy, bullion continues to act as a safeguard for long-term financial security.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
