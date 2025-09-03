Lucknow Gold Prices Edge Higher On September 3, Compares Rates Across India

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLucknow Gold Prices Edge Higher On September 3, Compares Rates Across India

India’s dependence on imports means that gold rates in Lucknow, as elsewhere, are shaped largely by international benchmarks.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

On Wednesday, gold prices in Lucknow stood at Rs 9,820 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,712 per gram for 24-karat gold. These are among the higher rates compared to many other Indian cities, reflecting marginal differences arising from taxes and local market dynamics.

India’s dependence on imports means that gold rates in Lucknow, as elsewhere, are shaped largely by international benchmarks. With the country being the second-largest consumer of gold globally, any movement in global trade, monetary policy, or the dollar exchange rate swiftly transmits to domestic markets.

Drivers of Price Trends

Experts highlight that global cues remain the most significant influencers. As gold is traded in dollars, fluctuations in currency values have a direct effect. Import duties, GST, and state levies further determine final prices at the retail level.

Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments recently noted that shifting global conditions – including US unemployment trends, expectations of potential Federal Reserve action, and changing trade tariffs – are impacting investor appetite for safe-haven assets. In India, gold’s position as both an investment and a cultural necessity amplifies these effects.

Cultural Significance and Investment Interest

Lucknow has long held a strong cultural association with gold, with demand peaking during wedding seasons and festivals. Beyond its ornamental use, households and investors in the city see gold as a hedge against inflation and market instability.

Across India, gold rates show slight variations. Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai all reported Rs 9,805 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,697 per gram for 24-karat. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad and Indore quoted Rs 9,810 and Rs 10,702, respectively. Delhi matched Lucknow with Rs 9,820 for 22-karat and Rs 10,712 for 24-karat.

As global markets remain volatile, analysts believe that gold will continue to attract attention in Lucknow and beyond. The city’s prices, among the highest reported today, underline its enduring importance as both a traditional purchase and a modern investment choice.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Lucknow Gold Rates Gold Prices In Lucknow Today
