Gold Rates Jump In Chennai, Check Rates Across India

Gold prices climbed higher on Monday across Indian cities, including Chennai, where the metal continues to be in strong demand among households and investors. India remains the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, depending largely on imports for its supply. With bullion priced in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate significantly affect how much Indian buyers must pay.

In Chennai, the price of 22-karat gold stood at Rs 10,360 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 gold) was priced at Rs 11,302 per gram. These rates, higher compared to several other cities, underline Chennai’s role as a significant gold-buying hub in the country.

Factors Driving Gold Prices

Domestic retail prices in India are not determined by global cues alone. They are also influenced by layered taxation, including import duty, GST, and state-specific levies. This taxation structure creates variations in final prices across different cities.

On the international stage, bullion movements are sensitive to changes in bond yields, interest rate signals from central banks, and broader geopolitical concerns. Investors traditionally view gold as a shield during periods of economic stress, which has helped sustain its demand.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, recently highlighted that gold remains supported by both currency fluctuations and investor demand amid uncertainty. Global central bank actions, particularly regarding interest rate cuts, could further strengthen its appeal in the near term.

Chennai Prices Compared with Other Cities

Gold rates on Monday highlighted regional differences. Delhi recorded Rs 10,335 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,273 for 24-karat. Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad all saw 22-karat rates at Rs 10,320 and 24-karat at Rs 11,258.

Ahmedabad and Indore had slightly higher levels at Rs 10,325 and Rs 11,263, while Lucknow matched Delhi at Rs 10,335 and Rs 11,273. Chennai, however, remained among the top with Rs 10,360 and Rs 11,302, indicating slightly higher consumer outlay.

Why Gold Remains a Go-To Investment

For households in Chennai, gold is more than just a purchase for festive or wedding seasons; it is considered a cornerstone of financial security. The asset’s reputation as a safe haven during volatile times ensures consistent demand.

As economic swings persist globally, from US tariffs to oil price fluctuations, gold remains a trusted avenue for wealth preservation. Monday’s rise in Chennai underlines this enduring confidence in the yellow metal.