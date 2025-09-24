Gold Prices Show Minor Decline, Chennai Buyers Keep Watch

Gold prices in Chennai recorded a slight dip on Wednesday, reflecting broader market trends both internationally and domestically. India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, remains highly dependent on imports, with recycled gold contributing only a minor fraction of supply. This dependency makes the domestic market particularly sensitive to changes in global bullion prices and currency fluctuations.

As of Wednesday, 22-karat gold in Chennai was trading at Rs 10,600 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) was priced at Rs 11,564 per gram. The marginal decline in prices underscores the direct impact of the rupee-dollar exchange rate on domestic buyers. A stronger rupee tends to ease gold costs locally, while a weaker rupee can push prices upward.

Factors Influencing Gold Prices in Chennai

Gold pricing in Chennai is shaped by a combination of global and domestic factors. Internationally, gold movements respond to central bank monetary policies, bond yields, and investor sentiment during periods of geopolitical tension or economic uncertainty. Domestically, multiple layers of taxation—including import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies—play a crucial role in determining the final price consumers pay.

The city’s jewellers report that despite the small decline in rates, demand for 22-karat and 24-karat gold coins, bars, and intricately designed jewellery remains strong. Buyers, particularly those looking to invest for long-term wealth preservation, continue to monitor price movements closely before making significant purchases.

Gold as a Safe Investment Amid Market Volatility

Gold continues to be a preferred investment vehicle for risk-averse buyers in Chennai, especially during periods of market swings and economic uncertainty. Analysts note that even a minor decrease in gold prices can encourage new purchases, allowing investors to acquire the precious metal at relatively favourable rates.

Cultural factors also contribute to sustained demand in Chennai, where gold holds both financial and social significance. Weddings, festivals, and traditional ceremonies often see heightened interest in gold, reinforcing its status as both an investment and a symbol of wealth.

With Wednesday’s minor dip, market observers in Chennai suggest that now may be an opportune time for buyers to consider investing in gold. Given its safe-haven appeal, the precious metal continues to serve as a reliable hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations. As the festive season approaches, demand is likely to rise further, bolstering the local gold market in Chennai.