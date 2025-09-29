Gold Rates Surge In Chennai On Sep 29, See What Led To The Rally

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold prices in Chennai moved higher on Monday, reflecting both international market trends and domestic economic factors. India, as the second-largest consumer of gold globally, depends largely on imports, while recycled gold contributes only marginally to supply. Given that bullion trades in US dollars internationally, movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate play a key role in determining prices for Indian consumers.

Today, the current gold rates in Chennai are Rs 10,700 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,673 per gram for 24-karat gold, also known as 999 gold. This rise aligns with broader market trends, reinforcing the metal’s status as a safe investment during periods of financial uncertainty. Analysts note that Monday’s uptick reflects investor caution amid fluctuating equity markets and ongoing concerns over global economic growth.

Taxes, Duties, and Domestic Market Dynamics

Domestic gold prices are influenced not just by global prices but also by a complex taxation framework. Import duties, GST, and state-level levies cumulatively affect the final price paid by buyers. In Chennai, these levies make the local gold rate slightly higher than in some other cities, despite global benchmarks being uniform.

Investment demand has also contributed to the price rise. With ongoing economic uncertainty and fluctuating stock markets, both retail and institutional investors increasingly view gold as a secure store of value. Jewellery demand in Chennai remains strong, particularly ahead of festivals and the wedding season, when purchasing activity tends to rise significantly. Local traders report higher footfalls at jewellery outlets, with buyers looking not only for traditional ornaments but also for investment-grade coins and bars, highlighting the dual role of gold as both a cultural and financial asset.

Global Influences and Market Outlook

Internationally, gold remains sensitive to a mix of economic and geopolitical factors. Central bank policies, bond yield movements, and global market sentiment all impact bullion prices. Analysts point out that gold’s safe-haven appeal strengthens during volatile periods, encouraging additional buying. Factors such as US Federal Reserve rate decisions, trade tensions, and changes in crude oil prices could further influence market direction in the coming weeks.

For Chennai residents, the prevailing rates—Rs 10,700 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,673 per gram for 24-karat gold—highlight the ongoing importance of monitoring both global cues and domestic market conditions before making investment decisions. Experts advise buyers to compare prices across outlets and stay updated on international movements to optimise purchases, particularly during high-demand seasons.