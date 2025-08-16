Gold Price In Chennai Dip Slightly, Compare Rates With Rest Of Country

Gold prices in Chennai recorded a slight dip on Saturday, moving in line with broader national and global trends. The current price of 22-karat gold in the city is Rs 9,275 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 gold) is retailing at Rs 10,118 per gram.

As India continues to rank as the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, its reliance on imports plays a decisive role in determining prices.

With recycled gold accounting for a small portion of supply, international pricing and the rupee-dollar exchange rate exert a strong influence on domestic markets, including Chennai.

Why Gold Prices Remain Volatile

Beyond currency factors, gold rates in India are also impacted by multiple domestic levies such as import duties, GST, and additional state-specific charges. This makes retail prices vary slightly across cities.

Gold has long been regarded as a safe asset in periods of economic instability.

Recent uncertainty in global markets, weak labour data in the US, and expectations of potential monetary easing have boosted demand for the metal.

However, analysts caution that risks such as rising US tariffs or shifts in global oil prices could add volatility to gold’s outlook.

Also Read : Trump Delays China Tariffs Over Russian Oil Imports, Expands US Steel And Aluminium Duties

Latest Gold Rates Across Major Cities

Elsewhere in India, rates stood at Rs 9,290 per gram (22-karat) and Rs 10,133 per gram (24-karat) in Delhi and Lucknow. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune reported identical figures to Chennai at Rs 9,275 for 22-karat and Rs 10,118 for 24-karat.

Ahmedabad and Indore were slightly higher, with 22-karat at Rs 9,280 and 24-karat at Rs 10,123.

For households in Chennai, gold retains its traditional importance for jewellery purchases and festivals while also serving as a safeguard against inflation and uncertain financial conditions. Despite minor day-to-day changes, the yellow metal’s long-term appeal remains undiminished.