Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusiness'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks

'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks

EAM S. Jaishankar slams US tariffs on Indian goods, defends farmers’ interests, stresses strategic autonomy, rejects mediation on Pakistan, and highlights double standards on Russian oil trade.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday strongly criticized the United States for imposing steep tariffs on Indian exports, calling the move “unjustified and unreasonable.” His remarks came after the Trump administration raised duties to over 50 percent, penalizing India for continuing oil purchases from Russia.

Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar underscored that protecting India’s farmers and small producers remains the government’s top priority.

“Our red lines are clear, our farmers and small producers. Defending their interests is non-negotiable, and that’s something we will not compromise,” he said.

Tariffs Framed as ‘Oil Dispute’

Jaishankar dismissed the notion that the dispute was about energy trade, pointing out a double standard in the West’s criticism of India.

“This is being presented as an oil issue, but the same arguments have not been applied to China, the world’s largest oil importer, or to European nations, who are the biggest LNG buyers,” he noted.

Highlighting the contradictions, he added, “Europe trades far more with Russia than India does. If the argument is that buying energy funds the war, then European money is flowing in larger volumes than India’s. Russia–EU trade is far bigger than Russia–India trade.”

Strategic Autonomy and National Interest

The minister firmly defended India’s right to make independent choices in foreign policy.

“Decisions we make in our national interest are our right. That is what strategic autonomy is about,” Jaishankar asserted.

On ongoing negotiations with Washington, he confirmed that dialogue continues despite tensions: “We are two big countries. The lines are not cut; people are talking to each other. We will see where it goes.”

When asked about the new US ambassador to India, Jaishankar declined to comment, saying it was not his place to weigh in on another country’s diplomatic appointments.

India-Russia Engagement

Jaishankar’s remarks followed his recent visit to Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin, Deputy First PM Denis Manturov, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also co-chaired the 26th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, discussions covered terrorism, the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, and Afghanistan. Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to Putin and discussed bilateral and global issues.

Reflecting on his talks with Putin, Jaishankar said India has consistently supported efforts for an early resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. “Our good wishes are there for an early end to the conflict on terms set by the parties themselves,” he said.

Rejecting Mediation on Pakistan

Reiterating India’s long-standing position, Jaishankar said New Delhi will not accept external mediation in its relations with Pakistan.

“Since the 1970s, there has been a national consensus that we do not accept mediation on Pakistan. Our positions are very clear—whether on trade, farmers’ interests, or strategic autonomy,” he stressed.

On Trump’s Public Diplomacy

Jaishankar also noted the unusual style of US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

“We have not had a US president who has conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one. Even domestic policies are being played out in public. Applying tariffs in this way, even for non-trade issues, is a novel approach,” he remarked, adding that the entire world is adjusting to this shift.

Defiant Stand on Trade

Addressing criticism of India’s energy trade, Jaishankar delivered a pointed message:

“It’s funny to have a pro-business American administration accuse others of doing business. If you don’t like buying oil or refined products from India, don’t buy it. Nobody forces you. Europe buys, America buys—so if you don’t like it, simply don’t buy it.”

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ukraine Conflict India Russia Trade Russian Oil India US Relations Indian Exports US Tariffs Trump Tariffs Strategic Autonomy India Farmers Pakistan Mediation
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'You Don't Like It, Don't Buy It': Jaishaknar Slams US Officials For Criticising India Over Russian Oil Trade
'You Don't Like It, Don't Buy It': Jaishaknar Slams US Officials For Criticising India Over Russian Oil Trade
Science
'India Will Have Its Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
'Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
India
CBI Raids Premises Linked To Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications In Bank Fraud Case
CBI Raids Premises Linked To Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications In Bank Fraud Case
Entertainment
'Do Something Worthwhile': Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Mocking Her Looks
'Do Something Worthwhile': Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Mocking Her Looks
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
17 Years On, Kandhamal’s Wound Remains Open: Justice Eludes Swami Laxmanananda
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget