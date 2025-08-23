'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday strongly criticized the United States for imposing steep tariffs on Indian exports, calling the move “unjustified and unreasonable.” His remarks came after the Trump administration raised duties to over 50 percent, penalizing India for continuing oil purchases from Russia.

Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, Jaishankar underscored that protecting India’s farmers and small producers remains the government’s top priority.

“Our red lines are clear, our farmers and small producers. Defending their interests is non-negotiable, and that’s something we will not compromise,” he said.

Tariffs Framed as ‘Oil Dispute’

Jaishankar dismissed the notion that the dispute was about energy trade, pointing out a double standard in the West’s criticism of India.

“This is being presented as an oil issue, but the same arguments have not been applied to China, the world’s largest oil importer, or to European nations, who are the biggest LNG buyers,” he noted.

Highlighting the contradictions, he added, “Europe trades far more with Russia than India does. If the argument is that buying energy funds the war, then European money is flowing in larger volumes than India’s. Russia–EU trade is far bigger than Russia–India trade.”

Strategic Autonomy and National Interest

The minister firmly defended India’s right to make independent choices in foreign policy.

“Decisions we make in our national interest are our right. That is what strategic autonomy is about,” Jaishankar asserted.

On ongoing negotiations with Washington, he confirmed that dialogue continues despite tensions: “We are two big countries. The lines are not cut; people are talking to each other. We will see where it goes.”

When asked about the new US ambassador to India, Jaishankar declined to comment, saying it was not his place to weigh in on another country’s diplomatic appointments.

India-Russia Engagement

Jaishankar’s remarks followed his recent visit to Russia, where he met President Vladimir Putin, Deputy First PM Denis Manturov, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He also co-chaired the 26th session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, discussions covered terrorism, the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, and Afghanistan. Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to Putin and discussed bilateral and global issues.

Reflecting on his talks with Putin, Jaishankar said India has consistently supported efforts for an early resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. “Our good wishes are there for an early end to the conflict on terms set by the parties themselves,” he said.

Rejecting Mediation on Pakistan

Reiterating India’s long-standing position, Jaishankar said New Delhi will not accept external mediation in its relations with Pakistan.

“Since the 1970s, there has been a national consensus that we do not accept mediation on Pakistan. Our positions are very clear—whether on trade, farmers’ interests, or strategic autonomy,” he stressed.

On Trump’s Public Diplomacy

Jaishankar also noted the unusual style of US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

“We have not had a US president who has conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one. Even domestic policies are being played out in public. Applying tariffs in this way, even for non-trade issues, is a novel approach,” he remarked, adding that the entire world is adjusting to this shift.

Defiant Stand on Trade

Addressing criticism of India’s energy trade, Jaishankar delivered a pointed message:

“It’s funny to have a pro-business American administration accuse others of doing business. If you don’t like buying oil or refined products from India, don’t buy it. Nobody forces you. Europe buys, America buys—so if you don’t like it, simply don’t buy it.”