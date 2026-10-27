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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets On Edge, Benchmarks In Red: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Under 22,700

Share Markets On Edge, Benchmarks In Red: Sensex Over 250 Points Down, Nifty Under 22,700

At around 9:04 am, the Sensex was trading at 73,727.11, up 120.36 points, or 0.16 per cent. The Nifty stood at 22,779.05, gaining 22.20 points, or 0.10 per cent.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

Indian equity benchmark indices remained highly volatile on Tuesday, October 27, amidst weak signals from GIFT Nifty.

The BSE Sensex tanked more than 250 points and traded under 73,350, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 75 points and breached 22,700, as of 9:15 AM.

Investors are tracking global market movements, crude oil prices and geopolitical developments, with easing oil prices offering some relief amid persistent uncertainty.

GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start For Dalal Street

GIFT Nifty pointed towards a weaker opening for domestic equities, with futures trading at 22,685, down 88.5 points.

At around 9:04 am, the Sensex was trading at 73,727.11, up 120.36 points, or 0.16 per cent. The Nifty stood at 22,779.05, gaining 22.20 points, or 0.10 per cent.

Asian Markets Rally As Oil Prices Ease

Asian equities traded largely higher on Tuesday, supported by a retreat in crude oil prices.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.85 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi climbed 4.49 per cent. The gains came as investors assessed geopolitical developments and the potential implications for energy supplies.

Wall Street Ends Higher, Led By Technology Stocks

US markets closed in positive territory overnight, with all three major indices recording gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28 per cent, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.70 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83 per cent, supported by strength in technology stocks.

The positive finish on Wall Street provided some support to global risk sentiment, although the weaker GIFT Nifty signal suggests domestic investors remain cautious.

Crude Oil Slips Below $115 Per Barrel

Oil prices eased after Saudi Arabia's defence minister met Iran's president in Tehran, amid efforts to de-escalate attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants on Saudi Arabia.

The July crude oil futures contract was quoted at $114.80 per barrel, down 0.83 per cent.

The movement in crude remains important for Indian equities. Lower oil prices can help contain inflationary pressures and reduce the country's import bill, while any renewed disruption to supplies could put energy costs back in focus.

Gold And Silver Futures Edge Lower

Precious metals traded in negative territory in the latest session.

Gold futures declined 0.11 per cent, while silver futures fell 0.51 per cent.

Investors will continue to monitor developments in global markets and geopolitical conditions for further cues on commodity prices and broader risk appetite.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Oil Nifty50 Share Market Share Market Today GIFT Nifty Oil Prices Today Oil Prices Ease
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