Lenskart IPO To Make Stock Market Debut Soon, See Allotment Status And Latest GMP

Lenskart Solutions Ltd’s maiden issue is set to debut in the stock market next week. The allotment for the eyewear brand's IPO is expected today. The company attracted strong demand across all investor categories, despite analysts expressing concern about its high valuation.

Lenskart’s IPO, which opened on 31 October and closed on 4 November, recorded an overall subscription of 28.27 times. According to stock exchange data, the retail investor portion was subscribed 7.56 times, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category saw 40.36 times subscription, while Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed 18.23 times.

The company offered 9,97,42,748 shares and received bids for 2,81,93,62,630 shares, amounting to approximately Rs 1,13,338.38 crore.

The IPO price band was set between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share, with the company targeting to raise Rs 7,278.02 crore through a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).

Lenskart IPO: Allotment Status - How To Check

Investors can check their allotment status through either the BSE website or the registrar’s portal, MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime India Pvt Ltd).

On the BSE website:

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Select ‘Equity’ and choose ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ from the dropdown list.

Enter your application number and PAN.

Fill in the captcha and click on ‘Search’ to view the allotment status.

On the MUFG Intime website:

Go to the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page.

Select ‘Lenskart Solutions Limited’ from the list of issues.

Search using your Application Number, Demat Account Number, or PAN.

Enter the details, fill in the captcha, and click ‘Submit’.

After the allotment finalisation, refunds for investors who did not receive shares will be initiated, while successful applicants will have their shares credited directly to their demat accounts.

Lenskart IPO: GMP Falls Sharply

Despite strong demand during subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) which is an informal indicator of listing sentiment, has dropped significantly in recent days.

According to IPOJi, the GMP for the Lenskart IPO stood at Rs 38-40 apiece, representing a premium of less than 10 per cent. This dented the hopes of a good listing for the issue on November 10.

Market analysts believe the decline in GMP reflects cautious trader sentiment, given the company’s high valuation and ongoing market volatility.

IPO Structure and Key Details

The Rs 7,278.02 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 2,150 crore (5.35 crore shares) and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 5,128.02 crore (12.76 crore shares) by existing shareholders.

The lot size was set at 37 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,874 for retail investors at the upper price band.

For small non-institutional investors (sNIIs), the minimum investment stood at Rs 2,08,236 (14 lots), while large NIIs (bNIIs) were required to invest Rs 10,11,432 (68 lots).

MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd acted as the registrar for the issue. Details of the book-running lead managers have not yet been disclosed.

Listing Date and Market Expectations

Shares of Lenskart Solutions Ltd are scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE on November 10. Investors and analysts will closely monitor its debut, as grey market trends point to a moderate opening despite the robust subscription.

The listing marks one of the most closely watched public debuts of 2025, signalling the entry of a major consumer-tech brand into India’s capital markets.