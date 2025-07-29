Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessIpoUpcoming IPO: Aditya Infotech Raises Over Rs 582 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Before Listing

As per the circular, Aditya Infotech has allotted 86.26 lakh equity shares to 54 funds at Rs 675 apiece. This aggregates the transaction size to Rs 582.3 crore.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 12:22 PM (IST)

Aditya Infotech, which offers video security and surveillance products under 'CP Plus' brand, on Monday raised over Rs 582 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

This anchor portion witnessed participation from domestic and foreign institutional investors, including Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Ashoka Whiteoak India Opportunities Fund, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

The Rs 1,300-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on July 29 and conclude on July 31. The price band has been set at Rs 640-675 per share.

The company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued Rs 800 crore by promoters.

Also Read : Markets Continue Their Trajectory In Red, Sensex Opens Over 250 Points Lower

Proceeds from the fresh to the tune of Rs 375 crore have been earmarked for payment of debt while a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

As of March 2024, the company's total borrowings stood around Rs 405 crore, according to its draft papers.

Aditya Infotech offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under 'CP Plus' brand.

In addition, the company offers solutions and services such as fully integrated security systems and security-as-a-service directly and through its distribution network.

The company announced that 75 per cent of the offer size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per for retail investors.

ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue. Aditya Infotech is expected to list on the bourses on August 5. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Stock Market IPO Anchor Investors Upcoming Ipo Aditya Infotech IPO 2025
