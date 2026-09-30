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English NewsBusinessIpoCoca-Cola’s India Bottling Business May Head For IPO, $1 Billion Issue Under Consideration

Coca-Cola’s India Bottling Business May Head For IPO, $1 Billion Issue Under Consideration

The potential offering could raise around $1 billion, while the bottling business is being considered for a valuation of about $10 billion.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Coca-Cola considers December filing for Indian bottling arm IPO.
  • Potential $1 billion fundraising from $10 billion valuation discussed.
  • Coca-Cola expanded banking group for its planned Indian IPO.

Coca-Cola Co. is reportedly weighing a December filing for the proposed initial public offering of its Indian bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the potential offering could raise around $1 billion, while the bottling business is being considered for a valuation of about $10 billion.

More Investment Banks Join Coca-Cola IPO Process

Coca-Cola has expanded the group of banks working on the proposed IPO, with Axis Capital Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. recently added to the roster, according to the media report.

The company is already working with Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley on the offering, local media reports have said.

The proposed issue is expected to be made up largely of shares being sold by existing investors, according to the people familiar with the matter.

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IPO Timing, Valuation And Structure Not Final

While Coca-Cola is considering a December draft prospectus filing, the plans remain under discussion. The timing, valuation and structure of the offering could change as deliberations continue, according to the report.

Representatives of Coca-Cola and the investment banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg News had previously reported that the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages IPO could raise approximately $1 billion.

India IPO Fundraising Hits Record Quarterly Level

The proposed listing comes amid a strong period for India's IPO market. Companies raised almost $10 billion through IPOs between July and September, the highest amount recorded for the quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The fundraising was supported by large offerings, including those of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and SBI Funds Management Ltd.

Overall, more than $13 billion has been raised through nearly 250 IPOs so far, Bloomberg's data showed.

A listing of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages would give Coca-Cola an opportunity to access India's public markets and unlock value from its bottling operation, according to the report.

Also Read : October Financial Changes That Can Impact Your Wallet: UPI, ATM, FD, LPG, And NPS Rules

Frequently Asked Questions

Which company is reportedly considering an initial public offering?

Coca-Cola Co. is reportedly weighing an IPO for its Indian bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt.

How much could the proposed IPO for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages raise?

The potential offering could raise around $1 billion. The bottling business is also being considered for a valuation of about $10 billion.

When is the proposed IPO filing for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages expected?

Coca-Cola is reportedly considering a December filing for the proposed initial public offering. However, the timing, valuation, and structure are not final and could change.

What is the current state of India's IPO market?

India's IPO market is strong, with companies raising almost $10 billion between July and September, the highest amount recorded for that quarter.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Coca-Cola Coca Cola IPO Coca Cola India IPO Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt IPO
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