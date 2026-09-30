Coca-Cola’s India Bottling Business May Head For IPO, $1 Billion Issue Under Consideration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coca-Cola considers December filing for Indian bottling arm IPO.

Potential $1 billion fundraising from $10 billion valuation discussed.

Coca-Cola expanded banking group for its planned Indian IPO.

Coca-Cola Co. is reportedly weighing a December filing for the proposed initial public offering of its Indian bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that the potential offering could raise around $1 billion, while the bottling business is being considered for a valuation of about $10 billion.

More Investment Banks Join Coca-Cola IPO Process

Coca-Cola has expanded the group of banks working on the proposed IPO, with Axis Capital Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. recently added to the roster, according to the media report.

The company is already working with Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley on the offering, local media reports have said.

The proposed issue is expected to be made up largely of shares being sold by existing investors, according to the people familiar with the matter.

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IPO Timing, Valuation And Structure Not Final

While Coca-Cola is considering a December draft prospectus filing, the plans remain under discussion. The timing, valuation and structure of the offering could change as deliberations continue, according to the report.

Representatives of Coca-Cola and the investment banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg News had previously reported that the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages IPO could raise approximately $1 billion.

India IPO Fundraising Hits Record Quarterly Level

The proposed listing comes amid a strong period for India's IPO market. Companies raised almost $10 billion through IPOs between July and September, the highest amount recorded for the quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The fundraising was supported by large offerings, including those of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and SBI Funds Management Ltd.

Overall, more than $13 billion has been raised through nearly 250 IPOs so far, Bloomberg's data showed.

A listing of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages would give Coca-Cola an opportunity to access India's public markets and unlock value from its bottling operation, according to the report.

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