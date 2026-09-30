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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Sep 30): Metals Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 30): Metals Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded higher on Sep 30, amid muted demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold prices declined Thursday due to subdued market demand.
  • MCX gold futures fell 0.11%; international prices also dropped.
  • Silver prices also declined, following the broader precious metal weakness.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices declined on Thursday, September 24, amid subdued spot demand, with precious metal futures trading lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

On the MCX, gold contracts for October delivery fell by Rs 171, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 1,51,128 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 867 lots.

Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker demand in the spot market.

Gold futures also witnessed a decline in international markets. In New York, prices fell 0.25 per cent to $4,277 per ounce.

The movement in global bullion prices comes amid subdued demand, which has weighed on domestic gold futures.

Silver prices also dropped on Thursday, tracking the weakness in the broader precious metals market.

Also Read : October Financial Changes That Can Impact Your Wallet: UPI, ATM, FD, LPG, And NPS Rules

 

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 30

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,894

22 Karat- 13,725

18 Karat- 11,233

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,480

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,957

22 Karat- 13,710

18 Karat- 11,218

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,957 13,710 11,218
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,962 13,715 11,223
Gold Rate in Indore 14,962 13,715 11,223
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,894 13,725 11,233
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,957 13,710 11,480
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,957 13,710 11,218
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,957 13,710 11,218
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,894 13,725 11,233
Gold Rate in Salem 14,957 13,710 11,480
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,957 13,710 11,218
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,957 13,710 11,218
Gold Rate in Patna 14,962 13,715 11,223

Also Read : Apple Pay Launches In India Ahead Of UPI MDR Rollout: What Users Need To Know

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 30

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Indore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Salem 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Patna 240 240,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When did gold prices decline and by how much?

Gold prices declined on Thursday, September 24. Gold contracts for October delivery fell by Rs 171, or 0.11 per cent, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

What caused the decline in gold prices?

Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker demand in the spot market. Subdued demand also weighed on domestic gold futures.

How did international gold prices perform?

Gold futures also witnessed a decline in international markets. In New York, prices fell 0.25 per cent to $4,277 per ounce.

Did silver prices also change on Thursday?

Yes, silver prices also dropped on Thursday. This change tracked the weakness seen in the broader precious metals market.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Sep 30 2026
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