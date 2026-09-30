Gold prices declined on Thursday, September 24. Gold contracts for October delivery fell by Rs 171, or 0.11 per cent, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 30): Metals Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices traded higher on Sep 30, amid muted demand. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold prices declined Thursday due to subdued market demand.
- MCX gold futures fell 0.11%; international prices also dropped.
- Silver prices also declined, following the broader precious metal weakness.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices declined on Thursday, September 24, amid subdued spot demand, with precious metal futures trading lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
On the MCX, gold contracts for October delivery fell by Rs 171, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 1,51,128 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 867 lots.
Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker demand in the spot market.
Gold futures also witnessed a decline in international markets. In New York, prices fell 0.25 per cent to $4,277 per ounce.
The movement in global bullion prices comes amid subdued demand, which has weighed on domestic gold futures.
Silver prices also dropped on Thursday, tracking the weakness in the broader precious metals market.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Sep 30
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,894
22 Karat- 13,725
18 Karat- 11,233
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,957
22 Karat- 13,710
18 Karat- 11,480
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,957
22 Karat- 13,710
18 Karat- 11,218
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,957
22 Karat- 13,710
18 Karat- 11,218
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,957
22 Karat- 13,710
18 Karat- 11,218
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,957
22 Karat- 13,710
18 Karat- 11,218
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,957
|13,710
|11,218
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,962
|13,715
|11,223
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,962
|13,715
|11,223
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,894
|13,725
|11,233
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,957
|13,710
|11,480
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,957
|13,710
|11,218
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,957
|13,710
|11,218
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,894
|13,725
|11,233
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,957
|13,710
|11,480
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,957
|13,710
|11,218
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,957
|13,710
|11,218
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,962
|13,715
|11,223
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Sep 30
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|240
|240,000
Frequently Asked Questions
When did gold prices decline and by how much?
What caused the decline in gold prices?
Market analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker demand in the spot market. Subdued demand also weighed on domestic gold futures.
How did international gold prices perform?
Gold futures also witnessed a decline in international markets. In New York, prices fell 0.25 per cent to $4,277 per ounce.
Did silver prices also change on Thursday?
Yes, silver prices also dropped on Thursday. This change tracked the weakness seen in the broader precious metals market.