Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessH-1B Visa Fee Hike To Reduce Indian IT Firms’ Margins By 10 To 20 Bps

H-1B Visa Fee Hike To Reduce Indian IT Firms’ Margins By 10 To 20 Bps

The US government clarified that the directive, effective September 21, 2025, does not apply to current H1B holders or renewals, minimising its immediate effect.

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The US government's decision to impose a $1 million fee on new H‑1B visas for foreign workers will likely reduce the operating margins of Indian IT services companies by only 10 to 20 basis points next fiscal year, with firms likely passing some costs to clients, a report said on Thursday.

India’s leading IT exporters, with operating margins of around 22 per cent last fiscal year, are expected to pass on 30 to 70 per cent of the incremental costs to customers, a report from research firm Crisil Intelligence said.

India’s IT services industry is expected to reel in $143-145 billion this fiscal year, marking a revenue growth of 2-4 per cent over last fiscal year, followed by a year of marginal or flat growth, the report said.

The US government clarified that the directive, effective September 21, 2025, does not apply to current H1B holders or renewals, minimising its immediate effect.

The reliance of IT companies on H-1B visas has been decreasing over the past few years as firms expanded offshore delivery, opened nearshore centres, and hired locally in the US.

The number of Indian employees on H-1B visas working for TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies almost halved from 34,507 to 17,997, between 2017 and 2025, according to government data.

Employee cost accounted for 55-57 per cent of sales of India’s IT companies last fiscal year, while visa expenses totalled 0.02 per cent-0.05 per cent of the total employee cost, with H1-B visa fees ranging between $2,000 and $5,000 per person.

If the current trend in the job market prevails, the new fee structure could crank up visa cost to 1.0 per cent of total employee cost, ICRA projected.

Tier-1 IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL generate 96 per cent of their revenue from international markets, with the US alone accounting for 53 per cent.

India remained the top recipient of remittances at $118.7 billion in fiscal 2024, about 23 per cent of that coming from the US.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
H-1B Visa Indian IT Firms H-1B Visa Fee Hike
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Govt Signs Rs 62,370 Crore Contract With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets As IAF Set To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Tomorrow
Govt Signs ₹62,370 Crore Pact With HAL For 97 Tejas Jets; IAF To Bid Farewell To MiG-21 Friday
India
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
Sonam Wangchuk Under CBI Probe Over FCRA Violations Amid Ladakh Protests
India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget