Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessWill Take Necessary Steps To Secure 'National Interest': Centre Responds To Trump's 25% Tariff

Will Take Necessary Steps To Secure 'National Interest': Centre Responds To Trump's 25% Tariff

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Government confirmed it has “taken note” of the remarks and is currently assessing their implications

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 08:53 PM (IST)

The Government has officially responded to the recent announcement by US President Donald Trump of a 25 per cent tariff and additional penalties on Indian exports, set to take effect from August 1. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Government confirmed it has “taken note” of the remarks and is currently assessing their implications.

"India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective. The Government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs. The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, as has been the case with other trade agreements including the latest Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK," the statement reads.

US Imposes 25% Tariff On India

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday via Truth Social that a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods will take effect from August 1. In his post, Trump acknowledged the friendly ties between the two nations but criticised the limited trade volume, attributing it to India’s steep tariff structure and restrictive trade practices. “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," he wrote in his post.

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! ALL THINGS NOT GOOD” amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. He alleged that India is one of Russia’s largest energy buyers, along with China, and said this undermines global efforts to pressure Moscow into ending the conflict. "INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!" he added.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 08:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Will Take Necessary Steps To Secure National Interest: Centre Responds To Trump's 25% Tariff On India
Will Take Necessary Steps To Secure National Interest: Centre Responds To Trump's 25% Tariff On India
Business
Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On India, 'Plus Penalty' From August 1, Cites ‘Obnoxious’ Trade Barriers, Russia Ties
Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On India, 'Plus Penalty' From August 1, Cites ‘Obnoxious’ Trade Barriers, Russia Ties
India
‘Tell ICC Chief India-Pakistan Match Can’t Happen’: Priyanka Chaturvedi Urges Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha
‘Tell ICC Chief India-Pakistan Match Can’t Happen’: Priyanka Chaturvedi Urges Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha
Cricket
India vs Pakistan WCL Semi-Final Called Off As Indian Players Boycott Clash: Report
IND vs PAK WCL Semi-Final Called Off As Indian Players Boycott Clash: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget