Stock Markets Open In Green, Sensex Tests 85,400, Nifty Opens At 26,100

The Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Monday as the Sensex rose 108 points to open above 85,369 and the Nifty increased 32 points to start trade at 26,100.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, stocks such as Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS and Titan were among the top gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like ITC, Axis Bank, L&T, Reliance and ICICI Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 0.7 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 250 fell 0.23 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Chemicals index fell 0.56 per cent and the Nifty IT rose 1.53 per cent.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex was trading at 85,246.88 or 14 points higher and the Nifty was trading at 26,108.55 or 40 points higher at 9:03 AM.

Notably, the Gift Nifty was also trading at 26,185 at 6:31 AM or 5 points lower.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 669.14 points or 0.79 per cent, and the Nifty went up by 158.1 points or 0.61 per cent.

Factors Influencing Markets Through The Week

Analysts said macroeconomic indicators, global cues and foreign investor activity will be crucial in shaping market sentiment this week. Volatility is likely to rise ahead of the November derivatives expiry. On the domestic front, markets will watch a series of major macro releases, including Q2 GDP figures and industrial production data. Globally, investors will track US market movements and key economic updates, developments that Ajit Mishra, SVP–Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said will guide near-term risk appetite and influence foreign inflows.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Limited, noted that persistent pressure on the rupee could trigger some profit-booking in the near term. In the coming days, he added, investors will also keep a close watch on trade-related developments.