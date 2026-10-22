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English NewsBusinessFSSAI Asks Nestle India For Scientific Proof On Lactogen Pro 1 Whey Protein Claim

FSSAI Asks Nestle India For Scientific Proof On Lactogen Pro 1 Whey Protein Claim

The food business operator (FBO), as the regulator refers to the company, has been asked to furnish scientific substantiation for that specific assertion.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FSSAI notified Nestle India over Lactogen Pro 1 claim.
  • Notice part of FSSAI's wider crackdown on misleading claims.
  • FSSAI also targeted other products like Complan and Nan Excella.

A single line on a product pack has landed Nestle India in front of the country's food regulator. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday served the company a notice over Lactogen Pro 1 Powder, asking it to provide scientific evidence for the claim that the product contains whey protein that is easy to digest, according to IANS.

FSSAI Seeks Proof on Lactogen Whey Protein Claim

The regulator said the statement was observed on the product's packaging or advertising material. The wording flagged by FSSAI describes whey protein as a part of milk protein that is easy to digest.

The food business operator (FBO), as the regulator refers to the company, has been asked to furnish scientific substantiation for that specific assertion. It has also been directed to submit all relevant documents and supporting evidence within the prescribed timeframe, FSSAI said.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 22): Precious Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Lactogen, Nan Excella, Complan: FSSAI Widens Crackdown

The Lactogen Pro 1 notice is not an isolated step. FSSAI said it forms part of a broader crackdown on misleading claims and non-compliant promotional practices by FBOs. The regulator has issued notices to operators over products including Lactogen Pro 1 Powder, Nan Excella Pro Stage 1 and infant milk substitutes.

The exercise spans several products marketed by different companies, covering nutritional and infant feeding products. Complan and Nan Excella Pro Stage 1 are among those named.

FSSAI: Label Claims Need Scientific Evidence

FSSAI said food companies must ensure that claims made on labels, packaging and advertisements are backed by adequate scientific evidence, and that they comply with the country's food safety and advertising regulations.

FSSAI Asks Nestle India to Show Cause Under FSS Act

The companies that received notices have been directed to explain why action should not be initiated under the FSS Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations made under it. They must respond within the stipulated period from the date the notice was issued, the regulator noted.

Also Read : Meta Q3 Results 2026: Ads Boom, Net Income Jumps 264%, Operating Income Falls 37%

Input By : IANS

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did FSSAI issue a notice to Nestle India?

FSSAI issued a notice regarding Lactogen Pro 1 Powder, requesting scientific evidence for the claim that its whey protein is

What does FSSAI require from Nestle India?

FSSAI requires Nestle India to furnish scientific substantiation for the

Is this action against Nestle India an isolated incident?

No, it is part of a broader crackdown by FSSAI on misleading claims and non-compliant promotional practices by various food business operators.

What is FSSAI's general requirement for food companies regarding label claims?

FSSAI mandates that all claims on labels, packaging, and advertisements must be backed by adequate scientific evidence and comply with the country's food safety and advertising regulations.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
FSSAI Nestle India Whey Protein Lactogen Pro 1 Whey Protein
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