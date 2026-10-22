Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FSSAI notified Nestle India over Lactogen Pro 1 claim.

Notice part of FSSAI's wider crackdown on misleading claims.

FSSAI also targeted other products like Complan and Nan Excella.

A single line on a product pack has landed Nestle India in front of the country's food regulator. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday served the company a notice over Lactogen Pro 1 Powder, asking it to provide scientific evidence for the claim that the product contains whey protein that is easy to digest, according to IANS.

FSSAI Seeks Proof on Lactogen Whey Protein Claim

The regulator said the statement was observed on the product's packaging or advertising material. The wording flagged by FSSAI describes whey protein as a part of milk protein that is easy to digest.

The food business operator (FBO), as the regulator refers to the company, has been asked to furnish scientific substantiation for that specific assertion. It has also been directed to submit all relevant documents and supporting evidence within the prescribed timeframe, FSSAI said.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 22): Precious Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Lactogen, Nan Excella, Complan: FSSAI Widens Crackdown

The Lactogen Pro 1 notice is not an isolated step. FSSAI said it forms part of a broader crackdown on misleading claims and non-compliant promotional practices by FBOs. The regulator has issued notices to operators over products including Lactogen Pro 1 Powder, Nan Excella Pro Stage 1 and infant milk substitutes.

The exercise spans several products marketed by different companies, covering nutritional and infant feeding products. Complan and Nan Excella Pro Stage 1 are among those named.

FSSAI: Label Claims Need Scientific Evidence

FSSAI said food companies must ensure that claims made on labels, packaging and advertisements are backed by adequate scientific evidence, and that they comply with the country's food safety and advertising regulations.

FSSAI Asks Nestle India to Show Cause Under FSS Act

The companies that received notices have been directed to explain why action should not be initiated under the FSS Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations made under it. They must respond within the stipulated period from the date the notice was issued, the regulator noted.