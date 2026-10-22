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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Oct 22): Precious Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 22): Precious Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 22, amid weak demand and selling pressure. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold futures declined Thursday due to weak spot demand.
  • MCX gold fell 1.18%; international prices also dropped.
  • Silver futures saw a sharper 2.64% decline on MCX.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Thursday, October 22, amid weak spot demand for the yellow metal and selling pressure in silver contracts.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery fell by Rs 1,724, or 1.18 per cent, to Rs 1,44,355 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 1,474 lots.

Analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker spot demand, which weighed on the precious metal during the session.

Gold prices also declined in the international market. In New York, gold futures dropped by 1.28 per cent to $4,087.75 per ounce.

The fall in domestic and international gold futures came as demand weakened, putting pressure on prices of the yellow metal.

Silver prices witnessed a sharper decline on Thursday, with futures contracts falling by Rs 5,521 to Rs 2,03,647 per kilogram on the MCX.

Silver futures for December delivery declined by Rs 5,521, or 2.64 per cent, during the session. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 2,591 lots.

According to analysts, selling by market participants was the primary factor behind the fall in silver prices.

The white metal also registered losses in the international market. In New York, silver prices were trading 3.01 per cent lower at $56.22 per ounce.

The declines in both precious metals reflected the selling pressure in futures markets, with silver recording a steeper percentage fall than gold during Thursday's trade.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,453

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 10,844

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,438

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,835

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,438

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,829

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,438

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,829

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,438

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,829

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,438

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,829

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,438 13,235 10,829
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,443 13,240 10,834
Gold Rate in Indore 14,443 13,240 10,834
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,453 13,250 10,844
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,438 13,235 10,835
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,438 13,235 10,829
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,438 13,235 10,829
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,453 13,250 10,844
Gold Rate in Salem 14,438 13,235 10,835
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,438 13,235 10,829
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,438 13,235 10,829
Gold Rate in Patna 14,443 13,240 10,834

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 22

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 225 225,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 225 225,000
Silver Rate in Indore 225 225,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 225 225,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 225 225,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 225 225,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 225 225,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 225 225,000
Silver Rate in Salem 225 225,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 225 225,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 225 225,000
Silver Rate in Patna 225 225,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the trend for gold and silver prices on October 22?

Both gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Thursday, October 22. Silver experienced a sharper percentage fall compared to gold.

What was the reason for the decline in gold prices?

The decline in gold prices was attributed to weak spot demand for the yellow metal. This factor weighed on both domestic and international markets.

How much did silver prices fall on the MCX on October 22?

Silver futures for December delivery fell by Rs 5,521, or 2.64 percent, to Rs 2,03,647 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

What was the price of 24 Karat gold in Delhi on October 22?

On October 22, 24 Karat gold in Delhi was priced at Rs 14,453 per gram.

What was the silver price per gram in major Indian cities on October 22?

The silver price across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai, stood at Rs 225 per gram on October 22.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Oct 22 2026
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