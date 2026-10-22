Both gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Thursday, October 22. Silver experienced a sharper percentage fall compared to gold.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 22): Precious Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More
Gold and silver prices traded lower on Oct 22, amid weak demand and selling pressure. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold futures declined Thursday due to weak spot demand.
- MCX gold fell 1.18%; international prices also dropped.
- Silver futures saw a sharper 2.64% decline on MCX.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Thursday, October 22, amid weak spot demand for the yellow metal and selling pressure in silver contracts.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery fell by Rs 1,724, or 1.18 per cent, to Rs 1,44,355 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 1,474 lots.
Analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker spot demand, which weighed on the precious metal during the session.
Gold prices also declined in the international market. In New York, gold futures dropped by 1.28 per cent to $4,087.75 per ounce.
The fall in domestic and international gold futures came as demand weakened, putting pressure on prices of the yellow metal.
Silver prices witnessed a sharper decline on Thursday, with futures contracts falling by Rs 5,521 to Rs 2,03,647 per kilogram on the MCX.
Silver futures for December delivery declined by Rs 5,521, or 2.64 per cent, during the session. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 2,591 lots.
According to analysts, selling by market participants was the primary factor behind the fall in silver prices.
The white metal also registered losses in the international market. In New York, silver prices were trading 3.01 per cent lower at $56.22 per ounce.
The declines in both precious metals reflected the selling pressure in futures markets, with silver recording a steeper percentage fall than gold during Thursday's trade.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 22
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,453
22 Karat- 13,250
18 Karat- 10,844
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,438
22 Karat- 13,235
18 Karat- 10,835
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,438
22 Karat- 13,235
18 Karat- 10,829
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,438
22 Karat- 13,235
18 Karat- 10,829
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,438
22 Karat- 13,235
18 Karat- 10,829
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,438
22 Karat- 13,235
18 Karat- 10,829
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,438
|13,235
|10,829
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,443
|13,240
|10,834
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,443
|13,240
|10,834
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,453
|13,250
|10,844
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,438
|13,235
|10,835
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,438
|13,235
|10,829
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,438
|13,235
|10,829
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,453
|13,250
|10,844
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,438
|13,235
|10,835
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,438
|13,235
|10,829
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,438
|13,235
|10,829
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,443
|13,240
|10,834
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 22
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|225
|225,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|225
|225,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|225
|225,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|225
|225,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|225
|225,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|225
|225,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|225
|225,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|225
|225,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|225
|225,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|225
|225,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|225
|225,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|225
|225,000
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the trend for gold and silver prices on October 22?
What was the reason for the decline in gold prices?
The decline in gold prices was attributed to weak spot demand for the yellow metal. This factor weighed on both domestic and international markets.
How much did silver prices fall on the MCX on October 22?
Silver futures for December delivery fell by Rs 5,521, or 2.64 percent, to Rs 2,03,647 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange.
What was the price of 24 Karat gold in Delhi on October 22?
On October 22, 24 Karat gold in Delhi was priced at Rs 14,453 per gram.
What was the silver price per gram in major Indian cities on October 22?
The silver price across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai, stood at Rs 225 per gram on October 22.