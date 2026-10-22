Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold futures declined Thursday due to weak spot demand.

MCX gold fell 1.18%; international prices also dropped.

Silver futures saw a sharper 2.64% decline on MCX.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined in futures trade on Thursday, October 22, amid weak spot demand for the yellow metal and selling pressure in silver contracts.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery fell by Rs 1,724, or 1.18 per cent, to Rs 1,44,355 per 10 grams. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 1,474 lots.

Analysts attributed the decline in gold prices to weaker spot demand, which weighed on the precious metal during the session.

Gold prices also declined in the international market. In New York, gold futures dropped by 1.28 per cent to $4,087.75 per ounce.

The fall in domestic and international gold futures came as demand weakened, putting pressure on prices of the yellow metal.

Silver prices witnessed a sharper decline on Thursday, with futures contracts falling by Rs 5,521 to Rs 2,03,647 per kilogram on the MCX.

Silver futures for December delivery declined by Rs 5,521, or 2.64 per cent, during the session. The contracts recorded a business turnover of 2,591 lots.

According to analysts, selling by market participants was the primary factor behind the fall in silver prices.

The white metal also registered losses in the international market. In New York, silver prices were trading 3.01 per cent lower at $56.22 per ounce.

The declines in both precious metals reflected the selling pressure in futures markets, with silver recording a steeper percentage fall than gold during Thursday's trade.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,453

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 10,844

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,438

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,835

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,438

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,829

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,438

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,829

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,438

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,829

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,438

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,829

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Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 225 per gram and Rs 225,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities