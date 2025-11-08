Near and Arbitrum have established themselves as significant players in the blockchain ecosystem. Near’s sharded architecture delivers scalability and low-cost transactions, while Arbitrum provides layer-2 solutions to enhance Ethereum’s throughput and reduce fees. Both networks have become central to the growth of decentralised finance, NFTs, and scalable applications, attracting developers seeking performance and efficiency. Yet, while these projects focus on digital optimisation, LivLive ($LIVE) takes a different approach by connecting blockchain to real-world human behaviour. It transforms everyday actions into verifiable digital value, creating a gamified ecosystem that rewards engagement, participation, and presence in the physical world.

LivLive Is Running Two Huge Bonuses For Investors

The LivLive presale has already raised over $2 million, signalling growing investor confidence. Stage 1 tokens are priced at $0.02, with incremental increases across ten stages. Early participants earn Pioneer status, gaining exclusive rewards and recognition for supporting the network from its inception.

The presale includes two highly valuable bonuses. Investors using the EARLY100 code for purchases up to $2,000 receive a 100% token bonus, while those spending above $2,000 with the BOOST200 code are awarded a 200% bonus. These bonuses, combined with a 50% mining reward allocation for presale participants, give early adopters a significant advantage and maximise their effective token holdings.

From Digital Optimisation to Human Engagement

Near excels in providing low-cost, fast, and scalable blockchain solutions through its sharding mechanism, enabling seamless application development. Arbitrum enhances Ethereum by providing layer-2 scaling, reducing transaction fees and congestion while supporting complex smart contracts.

LivLive complements these innovations by focusing on the human side of blockchain. Its proof-of-action protocol rewards users for real-world activities such as walking, attending events, completing location-based challenges, or interacting with local businesses. Each verified action generates $LIVE tokens and XP points, building a circular economy where participation fuels growth.

While Near and Arbitrum optimise digital performance, LivLive transforms everyday life into a platform for blockchain engagement, bridging the gap between virtual infrastructure and tangible human action.

LivLive vs Near: From Scalability to Real-World Interaction

Near’s sharded architecture allows for efficient transaction processing, scalability, and reduced costs, attracting developers and decentralised applications. Its ecosystem is ideal for those seeking high-performance infrastructure.

LivLive expands the concept of blockchain utility by linking it to real-world actions. Instead of focusing on digital throughput, LivLive rewards physical engagement, turning routine activity into meaningful blockchain participation. By overlaying AR experiences onto the real world and verifying user actions through connected wearables and AI, LivLive creates an ecosystem where value is derived from doing, moving, and participating—not just from digital transactions.

LivLive vs Arbitrum: Beyond Layer-2 Solutions

Arbitrum has become a leading layer-2 solution, improving Ethereum’s scalability and lowering transaction costs. Its strength lies in enabling developers to deploy complex smart contracts efficiently without facing the high gas fees associated with Ethereum’s mainnet.

LivLive complements Arbitrum by focusing on human engagement rather than digital infrastructure. While Arbitrum optimises network efficiency for developers and users, LivLive optimises human participation. Every verified action, from scanning a location to completing a mission in AR, is rewarded with $LIVE tokens, creating a gamified ecosystem that grows with the activity of its users.

This approach introduces a new type of utility. Rather than trading or deploying assets digitally, users are incentivised to participate, explore, and contribute to a thriving real-world blockchain ecosystem.

Proof-of-Action Economy: Rewards for Real Behaviour

The foundation of LivLive is its proof-of-action economy. Every verified step, interaction, or contribution is recorded on-chain and rewarded with $LIVE tokens. This transparent system ensures authenticity, reduces fraud, and incentivises meaningful participation.

Unlike Near or Arbitrum, which reward developers and users primarily through transaction activity and smart contract deployment, LivLive rewards human effort directly. Walking, reviewing businesses, or participating in community events transforms into tangible tokenised value, creating an ecosystem where engagement drives growth and utility.





Complementing the Altcoin Ecosystem

Near and Arbitrum have strengthened blockchain adoption by offering scalable, cost-efficient solutions for developers and users. LivLive complements these projects by providing a human-centred layer of utility. While Near and Arbitrum focus on digital infrastructure and optimisation, LivLive focuses on real-world engagement, gamification, and tangible rewards.

Together, these networks create a more holistic blockchain ecosystem. Near provides scalable architecture, Arbitrum enhances Ethereum performance, and LivLive connects human action with digital value, creating a participatory, gamified economy.





The Future of Blockchain Participation

LivLive represents a new frontier in blockchain adoption, rewarding verified real-world actions with $LIVE tokens. By gamifying everyday activity and creating a circular economy, the platform encourages meaningful participation, community engagement, and sustainable growth.

With the presale, including the EARLY100 and BOOST200 bonuses, early adopters can secure Pioneer status and enjoy maximum rewards, positioning themselves at the forefront of a growing ecosystem. In an era where blockchain is increasingly integrated into daily life, LivLive shows that the next wave of innovation lies not just in speed or scalability, but in connecting human behaviour directly to blockchain utility.

For investors seeking projects that offer tangible utility, gamified engagement, and long-term growth, LivLive stands out as a compelling alternative to established altcoins like Near and Arbitrum.

Website: https://livlive.com/

X: https://x.com/livliveapp

Telegram: https://t.me/livliveap

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.