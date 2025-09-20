Solana has been trading close to $235, just shy of the $250 mark, yet its rally is being tested by heavy selling pressure. Long-term holders have been offloading at a six-month peak, signaling doubts despite the coin’s recent momentum. At the same time, a new player is gaining traction in the market.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), now in Phase 6 of its presale, has already surged 250% from its first phase price. Investors are now watching closely as this presale token could outperform Solana and emerge as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Solana Price Momentum Stalling

Solana has been extending its uptrend, climbing toward the critical $250 level. This zone is widely seen as a psychological barrier. However, confidence is thinning as major holders have started selling. Data indicates this selling has reached its highest level in six months, raising concerns about near-term performance.

Moreover, while Solana’s NUPL shows the token still has room for small gains, it is nearing the belief-denial threshold. Historically, this point has triggered broader corrections. Consequently, although Solana may push toward $242 and even $250 if it holds support at $232, the rising outflow from long-term holders suggests pressure is mounting. Therefore, traders looking for the best cryptocurrency to invest in are beginning to weigh alternative opportunities.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing attention for its structured lending and borrowing model. The project is designed to support both peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer lending, giving investors multiple ways to participate. Borrowers are required to maintain overcollateralization, while lenders benefit from predictable yield opportunities. This dual approach is separating Mutuum Finance from other DeFi crypto coins.

The presale is currently in Phase 6, priced at $0.035. This marks a 250% increase from the opening phase price of $0.01. Already, $16,010,000 has been raised, and total holders now stand at 16,410. Importantly, Phase 6 is 45% sold out and moving quickly. Once it closes, Phase 7 will open at $0.04, a 14.3% rise. At launch, the price is set at $0.06, meaning current buyers could see a 371% return.

Furthermore, the team has rolled out a dashboard featuring a leaderboard of the top 50 holders. These participants will be rewarded with bonus tokens for maintaining their position. In addition, the project has finalized its CertiK audit, securing a strong 90/100 token score. A $50,000 Bug Bounty Program has also been launched with CertiK, offering tiered rewards across critical, major, minor, and low vulnerabilities.

Security And Utility Driving Interest

Mutuum Finance is not only building strong tokenomics but also prioritizing security and functionality. Deposit and borrow caps are being applied to prevent overexposure to risky tokens. Liquidation mechanisms are designed to stabilize the system when collateral values drop, ensuring solvency remains intact. This measured approach is making many ask what crypto to buy now for both growth and safety.

Additionally, the platform has introduced enhanced collateral efficiency for assets with strong price correlations. By doing so, users are able to maximize their borrowing capacity while reducing systemic risk. This demonstrates that Mutuum Finance is engineering its model for long-term resilience.

The excitement is further boosted by community incentives. A $100,000 giveaway is underway, rewarding 10 winners with $10,000 each. Participation requires a minimum $50 investment in the presale, making it accessible while still rewarding early support.

Why Analysts Are Eyeing MUTM Over Solana

Solana is facing resistance as major holders exit at key price points, which may cap short-term momentum. In contrast, Mutuum Finance is continuing to show rapid presale progress, robust demand, and solid structural safeguards. The difference is clear. Investors looking at crypto prices today are shifting focus to new crypto opportunities rather than chasing uncertain Solana gains.

Mutuum Finance is presenting itself as a strong crypto investment option, standing at the crossroads of innovation and security. The presale’s rapid uptake, combined with smart protocol safeguards and an active community, is positioning it as one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch in 2025.

In conclusion, while Solana’s momentum is hitting roadblocks, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining ground as a viable choice. The presale price of $0.035 is nearing its close, and investors seeking the best crypto to buy now may find their answer in MUTM before the next phase opens.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.