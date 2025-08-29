The crypto market is again alive with bullish momentum as Bitcoin reclaims dominance and altcoins gear up for explosive runs. With many tokens already doubling in 2025, the real question for investors is this: what are the best cryptos to buy now for the next major surge?

From established giants like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) to fast-rising stars like Little Pepe (LILPEPE), analysts are pointing to a mix of innovation, narrative strength, and sheer market momentum as the recipe for significant gains. By Q4 2025, several of these projects could deliver 5x to 20x returns from current levels, with one meme coin stealing headlines for its rapid rise.

Here’s a closer look at the top 8 tokens to buy now.

Quick Glance: 8 Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Energy Meets Real Tech

No list of the best cryptos to buy now in 2025 is complete without Little Pepe (LILPEPE). The project has raised over $23 million in its presale, selling more than 14.5 billion tokens, while its current stage (Stage 12) prices each token at $0.0021, more than 100% above the $0.001 starting price. With a listing set at $0.003, investors are piling in before what many believe could be the breakout meme coin of this cycle.

What makes LILPEPE stand out is its blend of viral energy and serious fundamentals:

Layer 2 scalability for speed and efficiency.





Sniperbot-resistant ecosystem, protecting early buyers.





Zero buy/sell tax, encouraging clean liquidity movement.





Pepe Launchpad gives the token real utility and a competitive edge over traditional meme coins.





CertiK audit and strict vesting schedule, ensuring trust and sustainable growth.

Analysts note that if LILPEPE mirrors even a fraction of Shiba Inu’s early cycle rally, it could move from $0.003 listing price to $0.05–$0.10 within months post-launch, a 15x to 30x return. With an active community, a $777k giveaway campaign, and trending on CoinMarketCap, LILPEPE is already proving its meme currency status.

Little Pepe is positioned to be the next viral hotspot with life-changing potential.

Solana (SOL): Institutional Momentum and Technical Breakout

Solana has long been hailed as one of Ethereum’s strongest challengers, and in 2025, it’s proving why. Recently breaking above $200, SOL is trading around $206 and gaining bullish traction. Analysts such as @ali_charts project an aggressive move toward $360 if momentum holds.

Key Drivers Include:

Strong DeFi and NFT activity keeps demand for block space high.





Institutional inflows, with hedge funds and asset managers accumulating.





Expanding adoption across payments and dApps, showing real-world use.

Solana Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Solana sits near the top for investors asking what the best crypto to buy now is for institutional backing and high liquidity. A rally to $360 would represent about 70% upside from current levels, with longer-term forecasts pointing toward $500+ by the next Bitcoin halving cycle.

Cardano (ADA): Ready for a Major Breakout

Cardano is one of the most consistently discussed long-term plays in crypto, and 2025 is shaping up as another pivotal year. Trading between $0.89 and $0.95, ADA has shown strong support around $0.85, with whales reportedly accumulating more than 150 million ADA in recent weeks.

Increased whale accumulation.

The Hydra upgrade is set to improve scalability and throughput dramatically.

Upcoming spot ADA ETF approval.





Cardano Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Market watchers see a near-term breakout above $1.00–$1.05, which could set the stage for a run toward $5–$8 by 2025, a 700%+ ROI potential. Cardano may not carry the hype of meme projects, but its fundamentals make it one of the best cryptos to buy now for steady, long-term growth.

Hyperliquid (HYPE): DeFi Powerhouse with Real Revenue

Hyperliquid has quickly risen to dominance in the decentralized derivatives space. Its native token trades at around $44, with a market cap above $14 billion. Built on its own Layer 1 with the HyperBFT consensus, it offers high throughput, low latency, and institutional-grade reliability.

What sets HYPE apart is its actual revenue generation:

Q2 2025 revenue exceeded $300 million.





More than $1.57 trillion in trading volume was processed in the last year.





Daily token buybacks averaging $4–$5 million, stabilizing the price.





Hyperliquid Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Analysts see short-term targets at $90, nearly a 2x from current prices, with long-term upside stretching into triple digits. For investors seeking a DeFi infrastructure bet, HYPE is among the best cryptos to buy now.

Ondo Finance (ONDO): Real-World Assets Leader

Ondo Finance (ONDO) has become the face of the RWA (real-world assets) narrative, with deep ties to Wall Street institutions like BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and Franklin Templeton. Trading at $0.97, ONDO sits at a 480% gain from its lows, with analysts projecting a move toward $1.50–$3.00 in the coming quarters.

Key Drivers Include:

Tokenization of U.S. Treasuries and other RWAs.





High-profile partnerships, including Alchemy Pay, Visa, and Mastercard integrations.





Strong social momentum, ranking as the top RWA project by activity.





ONDO Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Given that RWAs are expected to be a trillion-dollar segment, Ondo’s positioning makes it one of the best cryptos to buy now for exposure to institutional adoption.

Useless Coin (USELESS): Meme Irony Meets Market Conviction

Useless Coin (USELESS) has turned satire into strength in the meme space. Priced at $0.266, the Solana-based meme token openly embraces its “no-utility” identity, flipping the script on overhyped projects that overpromise.

Despite its ironic brand, the project has:

Coinbase's recent listing boosts global reach.





Daily trading volumes of $55 million, showing strong liquidity.





A passionate, conviction-driven community driving momentum.





Useless Coin Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

For traders who thrive on culture plays, USELESS could see massive multiples if meme coin mania continues into late 2025. A rally to $1.00+ would represent a 4x from current levels.

Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise-Grade Blockchain

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) offers one of the most technically robust alternatives to traditional blockchains, delivering 10,000 TPS with finality in under five seconds. Trading around $0.24, HBAR has rebounded 349% YTD, and analysts expect further upside as adoption expands.

Real-world use cases include:

Tokenization of real estate, carbon credits, and supply chain tracking.





Partnerships with Google, IBM, and Boeing.





Stablecoin adoption surging 91% QoQ on its network.





Hedera Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

With a market cap hovering near $10 billion, Hedera has room to run toward $0.50–$0.90 by year-end. It remains one of the best cryptos for investors betting on enterprise adoption and sustainability.

Cronos (CRO): ETF Hype and DeFi Growth

Cronos has re-entered the spotlight, trading at $0.1436 after a 76% since its June low—the network recently upgraded to POS Chain v6, boosting transaction efficiency and DeFi participation.

Network upgrade boosts efficiency and participation.

Increased TVL, approaching $750 million

Upcoming spot ETF approval.





Cronos Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

ETF rumors involving Crypto.com and Canary Capital have added fuel, positioning CRO as a candidate for institutional inflows. With community activity and staking yields supporting demand, a breakout to $0.20 looks likely, with some analysts projecting $1+ next year. Cronos is one to watch for investors seeking a mid-cap altcoin with upside.

Conclusion: The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Each of these eight tokens offers a unique pathway to growth: Solana’s institutional backing, Cardano’s technical upgrades, HYPE’s revenue model, Ondo’s RWA narrative, USELESS’s meme appeal, Hedera’s enterprise traction, and Cronos’s ETF buzz. But among them, Little Pepe stands out as the viral and utility-driven play of 2025. With its presale raising $23 million+, robust tokenomics, and strong community engagement, it has the makings of the next major meme-to-utility crossover success.

For investors seeking the best crypto to buy now before Q4 2025, Little Pepe deserves to be front and center.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid feature. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.