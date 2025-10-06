The 2017 bull run made names like Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH) popular in the crypto market. Today, investors are searching for the next set of tokens that could deliver similar gains. Three projects—Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Little Pepe ($LILPEPE)—are gaining attention as possible breakouts for the next bull run.

Cardano Builds on Historic Patterns

Cardano (ADA) recently exhibited similarities to a historical pattern that preceded a major rally in 2019. Then, ADA flipped resistance into support before surging toward its all-time high near $3.1. Analysts are now highlighting a similar pattern, with ADA staying strong above $0.75. If momentum increases, some predictions suggest a route to $10 in the next few months. Data from ADA communities supports this view. About 88% of sentiment indicators remain bullish despite recent market weakness. Long/short ratios also show more traders betting on the price rising, while resistance at $1.3 is the next major obstacle. On the side of adoption, Cardano remains committed to expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) activity and looking into real-world asset tokenization to create the foundation for wider ecosystem use. The bullish trend can be further confirmed with a breakout above $1.

Dogecoin Defends Crucial Support

Dogecoin (DOGE) cooled down after reaching $0.30 in September and retraced to the $0.20 to $0.23 range. This level combines trendline support and the 200-day exponential moving average and is a critical test point for DOGE's long-term trajectory. Historically, rebounds from this zone have resulted in rallies of 30% or more. Technical indicators also point to possible upcoming strength. The RSI signals bullish divergence, suggesting sellers might be losing steam. On-chain activity shows significant movement from holders near $0.20, establishing it as a crucial support level.

In addition, adoption is still rising, with large holders increasing DOGE holdings and renewed interest from institutional asset managers. If this support holds, analysts expect a rebound towards $0.27-$0.29 shortly.

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE): A Layer-2 Meme Coin With Utility

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is a combination of a meme coin with its own Layer 2 blockchain that promises fast and cheap transactions. Unlike numerous meme tokens, it offers utility in the form of zero-tax trading, staking rewards, NFT integration, and governance voting and has a dedicated launchpad for new projects.

The LILPEPE token is now in the 13th Stage of its presale. The current price of the tokens is $0.0022, and the next stage is set at $0.0023. So far, $26.38 million has been raised out of a $28.77 million target, with 16.16 billion tokens sold out of 17.25 billion. This indicates 93.69% Stage 13 completion. Further, early buyers from the initial stage have already seen 120% gains from its Stage 1 price of $0.0010.

Moreover, to promote adoption, major promotions are being offered to participants via $LILPEPE's giveaways. A $777,000 presale giveaway will reward 10 winners with $77,000 worth of tokens each, with a minimum contribution of just $100. Additionally, the Mega Giveaway runs across Stages 12 to 17, featuring over 15 ETH in prizes for both large and random buyers.

Community growth has been quick and organic, supported by transparent tokenomics and fair launch practices. With no insider allocations, protections against bot activity, and strong fundraising momentum, Little Pepe is shaping up to be more than just another meme token. If the current presale demand carries over into post-launch adoption, $LILPEPE could become a strong contender in the next bull run.

Conclusion

Cardano, Dogecoin, and Little Pepe are emerging as prominent contenders to follow in the footsteps of XRP and other leading digital assets like Ethereum. Each project combines active development, increasing adoption, and great community interest. While there are risks, their current momentum may play a major role in the next crypto bull run.

