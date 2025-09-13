Ozak AI ($OZ), an AI-powered crypto project combining artificial intelligence and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), is gaining attention for its potential to generate outsized returns. According to analysts, the early investors might find their earnings exceeding the gains registered by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu during their best rallies. Having commenced with a presale price of 0.001 and currently at 0.01, Ozak AI has already provided a 900% increase. This growth curve implies a 100x return at the current stage at the intended listing price of $1, which is in line with assertions of greater ROI potential in comparison with prior memecoin booms.

Presale Progress and Token Distribution

Ozak AI’s presale history reveals a price appreciation. The price of the current stage five is $0.01 and the upcoming one will stand at $0.012. This progression shows how early backers could see exponential returns.

So far, 862 million $OZ tokens have been sold, raising $2.7 million. A total supply of 10 billion tokens is divided into three billion presale, three billion community and ecosystem, two billion reserve, one billion liquidity, and one billion team and advisors. Presale and community take seventy percent of supply, which indicates the decentralized nature of the project.

Core Features Driving Ecosystem Utility

Ozak AI combines AI-based optimization and intelligent analytics with DePIN and allows scaling decentralized infrastructure according to demand. It has cross-chain support that is used to interoperate with various blockchains, and the Ozak Stream Network (OSN) is used to aggregate data in a tamper-proof, trustless manner.

The token is applicable in the form of staking, governance, and ecosystem growth, backed by the Ozak AI Rewards Hub, which goes online now. It has security measures in the form of internal reviews as well as a Certik audit. The real-time integration with the Pyth Network, predictive signals and the Ozak Prediction Agent make the project enterprise and retailable.

Partnerships Expanding Market Reach

Ozak AI’s collaboration with SINT brings together autonomous agents and voice interfaces, allowing users to act quickly on market signals. SINT has more than 60,000 users and generated $320,000 in revenue in its first quarter of activity.

Further alliances include Hive Intel, which provides multi-chain data APIs for AI agents, and Weblume, which brings no-code integration for dashboards and decentralized applications. In addition, partnerships with Pyth Network and Dex3 extend the project’s reach in data reliability and liquidity provision.

Roadshows and Industry Engagement

The Ozak AI team has operated in Vietnam, where they conducted roadshow events that incorporated cultural environments as well as networking events. These were mixers, brunches and community sessions in association with partners like Manta Network and SoulsLabs.

Ozak AI is organizing private gatherings and mixers as well as a roadshow at Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali under the patronage of regional partners. The events are set to reach out to investors, developers and founders as well as gain more visibility in Southeast Asia.

The targets of the structured presale, visible tokenomics, superior functionality, and worldwide collaboration show a quantifiable increase of Ozak AI. As tokens increase in value, with a token starting at $0.001 and a listing goal of $1, early investors have the potential of a 100x payoff. This trend is the basis of forecasts that Ozak AI will yield more ROI than DOGE and SHIB did at their highest point.

More Details:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.