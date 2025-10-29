Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 29): Bitcoin Dips Below $114,000, PI Becomes Top Gainer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $114,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor losses across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 39 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. PI became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 15 percent. Humanity Protocol (H) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 7 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.81 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 1.02 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $113,272.17, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.53 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,031.90, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.36 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 2.35 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1945. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 2.34 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $97.07. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.62, seeing a 24-hour dip of 0.35 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $195.61, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.12 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Pi (PI)

Price: $0.2662

24-hour gain: 15.13 percent

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)

Price: $7.67

24-hour gain: 11.47 percent

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $0.9927

24-hour gain: 10.43 percent

Bittensor (TAO)

Price: $437.30

24-hour gain: 5.77 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $2.26

24-hour gain: 5.44 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 29)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Humanity Protocol (H)

Price: $0.2937

24-hour loss: 7.28 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.4613

24-hour loss: 6.78 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.57

24-hour loss: 5.47 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $1.98

24-hour loss: 5.11 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $46.15

24-hour loss: 5.07 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is trading around the $112,500 zone as liquidations trigger short-term volatility. The market is likely to remain range-bound until there’s clarity on the Fed’s rate cut decision and the US-China trade deal. Any positive news could put bulls back in control, helping BTC break the resistance $117,400. On the downside, strong support stands at $107,800. Meanwhile, optimism remains high as Spot ETFs for Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera begin trading following the SEC’s approval, signaling growing institutional interest in the broader crypto market.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “The crypto market edged lower as Bitcoin hovered around $112K-$113K, in part driven by awaiting signals from Federal Reserve and a wave of liquidations—over $523 million of positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours. The tightening correlation between crypto and U.S. equities was also flagged by Citi as volatility returned. On the charts, Bitcoin remains in a tight range, reinforcing a consolidation theme.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The recent sharp correction in Bitcoin, as it gravitates toward the CME gap around the $112K–$113K region, is signaling a pivotal inflection point for broader crypto markets. Yet paradoxically, we’re seeing significant double-digit surges in specific altcoins, which suggests that market players are increasingly differentiating between the macro leader and high-momentum opportunities beneath the surface. At Pi42, we interpret this as a tactical divergence: while Bitcoin’s path appears uncertain, conviction is growing in select alt ecosystems.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is facing a downside correction after peaking at $116,309. The price slipped below $114,200 and the 100-hourly SMA, breaking a key bullish trend line near $114,050. BTC now trades under $114,000, showing bearish momentum. Immediate resistance lies at $113,650, then $114,200 and $115,000. A move above $115,000 could trigger gains toward $116,200 or $117,500. However, if the price stays below $114,200, further losses toward $112,000 or $111,500 are possible. The next major support sits at $110,500 and $110,000.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin price yet again faced a strong rejection from the local highs above $116,000, dragging the ETH price below $4000. However, XRP remains sustained above $2.6 and BNB above $1100, while Solana plunges below $195, Dogecoin below $0.2 and Cardano below $0.65. The top gainers for the day are Pi with nearly a 15% rise, followed by Aerodrome Finance by over 10% and OFFICIAL TRUMP by 8.9%. Besides, Ethena drops by 8% followed by Morpho and Humanity Protocol by over 5% each and tokens like Zcash, Mantle, Pump.fun, etc and few more by over 4%.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin continues to prove its mettle as an investment-grade asset, holding firm near the $115,000 mark despite volatility. Institutions view this not as euphoria but as validation: liquidity is deep, conviction remains high, and supply is tightening. The longer Bitcoin consolidates here, the stronger the next structural breakout becomes.”

