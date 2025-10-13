Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As Diwali approaches, banks across India are preparing for a series of holidays, and customers are being urged to complete essential financial tasks in advance. With multiple closures scheduled for the festive week, it’s crucial for account holders and businesses to stay informed to avoid any last-minute disruptions.

With Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja all falling within the same week, the coming weeks will witness one of the longest banking holiday stretches of the year. Planning in advance can help individuals and businesses ensure their financial operations remain seamless and uninterrupted during the festive period.

RBI Issues Annual Bank Holiday Calendar

Every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes an official holiday calendar for banks across the country. This schedule takes into account national holidays, state-specific festivals, cultural celebrations, and weekend offs. It applies to all categories of banks, including public sector, private, cooperative, rural, and local area banks, ensuring uniformity across the system.

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three broad categories:

Weekly closures – All Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

National and gazetted holidays – Days of national significance observed countrywide.

Regional and festival-specific holidays – State-level holidays declared for cultural and religious observances.

This official RBI list serves as the most reliable source of information for banking customers to plan their transactions accordingly.

Bank Holidays During Diwali And Chhath

October 2025 is one of the busiest months on the banking holiday calendar, with as many as 21 holidays nationwide. The upcoming Diwali week will see several consecutive days of closures across multiple states.

Some key holiday dates to note include:

October 18 (Saturday): Kati Bihu - Guwahati

October 19 (Sunday): Weekend Holiday - All India

October 20 (Monday): Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja - Observed in major cities including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Govardhan Pooja - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, and others.

October 22 (Wednesday): Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja - Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Mumbai, and more.

October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Dooj/Bhratridwitiya/Chitragupt Jayanti - Celebrated in Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Shimla, and Imphal.

October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Holiday - All India

October 26 (Sunday): Weekend Holiday - All India

October 27 (Monday): Chhath Puja (Evening) - Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi

October 28 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja (Morning) - Raipur, Ranchi

October 31 (Thursday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday - Ahmedabad

How These Holidays Affect Banking Services

During these holidays, in-branch services such as cheque clearances, cash deposits, demand drafts, and account updates will be unavailable. However, digital and online banking platforms, including mobile apps, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs, will remain fully operational across the country.

If any transaction, such as a loan EMI, investment maturity, or recurring deposit, is scheduled for a bank holiday, the RBI mandates automatic processing on the next working day.

Plan Ahead For A Smooth Festive Season

To ensure smooth financial planning during the Diwali season, customers are advised to complete key banking tasks a few days before holidays begin. This is particularly important for those managing business accounts, issuing cheques, or handling large cash deposits.

While digital transactions have eased dependency on physical branches, activities requiring staff intervention, such as demand drafts or KYC updates, should be prioritised before closures start.