Asian Paints Q1 Net Profit Declines 6.24% To Rs 1,117 Crore Amid Demand Slowdown

Asian Paints posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,117.05 crore for the first quarter of FY26, marking a 6.24 per cent decline compared to Rs 1,186.79 crore reported in Q1 of the previous fiscal year. According to the company's regulatory filing, consolidated revenue from operations edged down slightly to Rs 8,938.55 crore from Rs 8,969.73 crore a year ago.

The company’s domestic decorative paints business registered a modest volume growth of 3.9 per cent in the June quarter. However, revenues from this segment fell by 1.2 per cent, which the company attributed to multiple macroeconomic challenges, including the early arrival of the monsoon and changes in product mix that impacted overall realization.

Home Decor And Global Operations Show Mixed Trends

The Home Decor division of Asian Paints saw a downturn due to strain on consumer spending. Despite this, the company’s premium retail chain, Beautiful Homes Stores, continued to deliver robust performance.

In its international operations, Asian Paints recorded a healthy 8.4 per cent value growth, bolstered by strong contributions from markets such as the UAE, Egypt, and other Asian regions. On a like-for-like basis, global revenues climbed 11.1 per cent, or 20.4 per cent in constant currency terms. The company highlighted positive momentum across all major territories in South Asia and the Middle East.

Industrial Coatings And Margins Under Watch

Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO, commented on the quarterly performance, stating, “While there was a slight uptick in demand from urban centres during the quarter, the monsoon slowed momentum in June.” He noted that the Industrial Coatings business saw an 8.8 per cent year-on-year increase, driven by strong results in auto and protective coatings.

Margins were impacted slightly due to higher allocations for advertising and promotional campaigns, as the company doubled down on brand-building amid market headwinds.