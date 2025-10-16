8th Pay Commission Update: When Will It Be Implemented And How Much Will Salaries Increase?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Central government employees continue to await clarity on the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC), which will determine the next major revision in salaries and allowances.

Although the Centre approved its formation earlier this year, the commission has not yet been constituted, leaving employees and pensioners in anticipation.

When Will The 8th Pay Commission Be Implemented?

Historically, a new pay commission is set up every ten years. The 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC) was established in 2014 and implemented from January 1, 2016, resulting in an overall salary hike of about 23 per cent for central government employees.

Similarly, the 6th Pay Commission (6th CPC) was constituted in October 2006, with its recommendations taking effect from January 1, 2006, leading to nearly a 40 per cent rise in pay.

Given this trend, implementation typically occurs around two years after the constitution of the panel. However, since the 8th CPC has not been formed yet, its rollout may take longer. Reports suggest the implementation could happen by 2028, while a recent Kotak Institutional Equities report indicates that the pay panel might not be implemented before late 2026 or early 2027.

In January, the Cabinet approved the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission to revise the salaries of approximately 50 lakh central government employees and adjust the allowances of around 65 lakh pensioners. Despite this, the Terms of Reference (ToR) and the list of commission members have yet to be finalised.

Earlier this year, the Finance Ministry informed Parliament that consultations with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Department of Personnel and Training, are underway to expedite the process of establishing the commission.

Fitment Factor And Expected Salary Increase

One of the key aspects of every pay commission is the **fitment factor**, which determines the level of salary revision. According to the Kotak Institutional Equities report, the upcoming 8th CPC is likely to adopt a fitment factor of **1.8x**.

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise the basic pay structure of government employees based on the commission’s recommendations. It helps standardise the salary revision process across different pay levels.

If the 1.8x factor is adopted, the minimum pay level could increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000 per month, providing a substantial improvement in income for central government employees. On average, salaries are expected to rise by around 13 per cent in real terms, according to the same report.

What Lies Ahead

While the 8th Pay Commission promises a significant financial boost for lakhs of employees and pensioners, the timeline for its implementation remains uncertain.

The focus now lies on the government finalising the panel’s structure and scope before the actual recommendations take shape. Once constituted, it typically takes around two years for a commission to submit its report and for salary revisions to take effect.

For now, central government employees are watching closely as discussions progress, hoping that the long-awaited pay revision will bring both financial relief and clarity in the coming years.