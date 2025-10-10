New Delhi [India], October 10: Every year, World Mental Health Day serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to prioritise emotional well-being. The 2025 theme, “Access to Services: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies,” highlights the growing need for timely psychological support during disasters, conflicts, and global crises. As communities face unprecedented challenges, mental health care must become an integral part of emergency response systems.

This article brings expert insights on building accessible, compassionate care networks to ensure that help reaches those who need it most—when they need it most.

Dr Avinash Desousa, MBBS, DPM, M.Phil (Psychiatry), PhD, Consultant Psychiatrist, Mumbai

Access to mental health services during catastrophes and emergencies is often severely disrupted, yet the psychological impact of such events can be profound and enduring. Displacement, loss, trauma, and uncertainty contribute to increased rates of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and grief. In such contexts, integrating mental health and psychosocial support within the emergency response frameworks become crucial. Lack of trained personnel, limited infrastructure, stigma, and disrupted communication hinder timely care. Community-based interventions, psychological first aid, and the use of both online and offline health services can enhance accessibility. Mental health care in emergency settings must ensure continuity of care and the inclusion of populations such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing mental illness. Mental health is a basic right of all people, and people must have access to the same. Building mental health services helps build a nation. Let’s remove the stigma and embrace mental health care.

Dr Keerti Sachdeva, PhD, M.Phil., M.Sc., Counselling Psychologist, Positive Vibrations Clinic, Mumbai

Dr Keerti Sachdeva emphasises the importance of nurturing a child’s mental and emotional well-being through consistent encouragement and support. She advises parents to encourage their child to do better, show faith, and appreciate their positive qualities rather than only pointing out mistakes or putting them down, as constant criticism can leave children with low confidence, low self-esteem, shame, and guilt that may affect them throughout life. Dr Sachdeva stresses the value of free and open communication, listening to everything the child wants to express, instead of merely giving advice, since self-expression is vital for emotional growth. She also highlights the importance of physical exercise and outdoor play, which protect both physical and mental health and reduce the risk of anxiety or depression. Additionally, she recommends using positive reinforcement instead of punishment, guiding children to socialise, and relying on persuasion over force to build resilience, confidence, and healthy mental health.

Dr Kiran Makhijani, PhD, M.A. (Clinical Psychology), PGDLMS, Consultant Psychologist, Mumbai

The theme for World Mental Health Day 2025, “Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies,” reminds us that mental well-being is essential—especially during challenging times. Crises such as pandemics, natural disasters, or personal losses can trigger anxiety, sadness, and confusion. Recognising these emotions early and seeking help can make a significant difference. Access to care means reaching out to psychologists, counsellors, helplines, or using online therapy platforms. But beyond professional help, there are many practical ways to care for your mental health every day. Techniques like deep breathing, grounding exercises, journaling, mindfulness meditation, and progressive muscle relaxation can help calm the mind. Maintaining a routine, getting enough rest, eating balanced meals, and engaging in regular physical activity support both mental and physical resilience. Staying socially connected, even virtually, and sharing your feelings with trusted people, helps reduce isolation. Limiting exposure to distressing news, focusing on gratitude, and engaging in creative or spiritual activities can also promote emotional balance. On this World Mental Health Day, let’s remember—seeking help is an act of self-care, not weakness. Mental health care must be accessible to everyone, especially when the world around us feels uncertain.

Dr Mithila Desai, M.A., PhD, Clinical Psychologist & Psychotherapist, CBT Practitioner and Relationship Therapist; Owner & Founder of Power of Mind, Mumbai (Clinics at Borivali and Khar)

In the mirrored maze of modern life, we're often ensnared by the relentless whisper: you aren't enough. The stress to look good, to fit the curated frames of social acceptability, ignites a silent battleground within, fueling compulsive dieting, body angst, and a vortex of self-doubt.

Did you know? Our breathing patterns are like the unseen conductors of this inner orchestra; shallow breaths often amplify anxiety, while conscious breathing becomes a subversive act of reclaiming calm. Letting go emerges as a radical rebellion against the tyranny of perfection. When we release the stranglehold of comparisons, self-acceptance begins whispering sweet truths: you are enough, unfiltered. Societal pressures craft invisible chains; mindfulness becomes the key to unlocking them.

Curiosity alert: Can embracing imperfection be the ultimate superpower for mental freedom? Stress melts when we breathe into the now, dissolving the mirage of the 'ideal'. On this Mental Health Day, dare to unmask the war within and breathe defiance into self-kindness. Your worth isn't pixels on a screen; it's the rhythm of your unapologetic being.

Ms. Rashi Laskari, Counselling Psychologist, Individual & Relationship Therapist, Mumbai; Instagram & YouTube: @intherapywithrashi

During a crisis, access to mental health care is not just about availability—it should also be about approachability. People in distress often don’t seek help because they fear judgment or believe their pain isn’t “serious enough.” My experience over 14+ years in practice has shown that the first step to true access is trust and awareness. When communities, workplaces, and families normalise emotional conversations, they become the first line of care. Digital therapy platforms and employee assistance programs have expanded reach in the last few years, but our strongest tool as a society has to be EMPATHY. In catastrophes and emergencies, what saves lives is timely listening—a psychologist, a colleague, or even a friend—who says, “You are not alone; help is available.” Access begins with that one compassionate response.

Ms Saumya Sharan, Senior Consultant Clinical Psychologist, M.Phil. (Gold Medalist)

In times of crisis, access to care must be conceptualised as a multidimensional process that addresses both systemic and psychological determinants. As a Clinical Psychologist, I view accessibility not merely as the presence of services but as the reduction of internal and external barriers to seeking and sustaining care. Individuals in crisis often experience cognitive overload, emotional dysregulation, and a diminished sense of agency—factors that impede help-seeking. Thus, care systems must prioritise immediacy, continuity, and psychological safety. Crisis intervention must integrate culturally attuned and person-centred frameworks, ensuring that every point of contact, whether virtual or in-person, conveys containment and empathy. Beyond rapid stabilisation, ongoing follow-up and cross-disciplinary coordination are essential to prevent relapses and promote resilience.

Ultimately, effective access to care during ca risis is not defined by delivery alone, but by the system’s capacity to restore autonomy, coherence, and connection in the individual.

Dr Shabiullah Syyed, M.B.B.S., M.D. (Psychiatry), WPA Young Fellowship (Germany); Consultant Psychiatrist at The Definitive Mind Clinic, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Continua Kids, and Hygiea Hospital, New Delhi

In his perspective, access to mental health care during crises is not solely about the availability of services but also about approachability. Individuals in distress often hesitate to seek help due to fear of judgment or the belief that their pain isn't 'serious enough.' Dr Syyed emphasises that the first step to true access is trust and awareness. When communities, workplaces, and families normalise emotional conversations, they become the first line of care. While digital therapy platforms and employee assistance programs have expanded reach in recent years, he believes that empathy remains society's strongest tool. In times of crisis, what saves lives is timely listening—a psychiatrist, a colleague, or even a friend—who says, “You are not alone; help is available.” Access begins with that one compassionate response.

Dr Vikas Bhateja, PhD (Cognitive Psychology), Senior Consultant, Indus International Hospital, Chandigarh

Dr Vikas Bhateja, based in Chandigarh, is a seasoned RCI-certified clinical psychologist with over 35 years of experience, having guided more than 30,000 individuals through mental health challenges. On World Mental Health Day 2025, he underscores that access to care during crises is not just a logistical issue, but a moral imperative. He advises that mental health services must be decentralised and mobile, reaching people even in disaster-hit zones through telepsychiatry units, mobile outreach teams, and community health workers trained in psychological first aid. He also emphasises early triage and risk screening at community shelters, so that those in acute distress or suicidal ideation are identified and referred promptly. According to him, integration with primary care systems helps reduce stigma and makes help more reachable. In times of catastrophe, Dr. Bhateja urges governments and NGOs to pre-map mental health resource networks in vulnerable regions—so services can be activated rapidly when calamities strike.

