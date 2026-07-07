Why UK And Indian Entrepreneurs Are Increasingly Looking Beyond Domestic Markets

New Business Data Suggests International Entrepreneurship Is Entering a New Phase

The global startup landscape is changing.

For many years, entrepreneurs focused primarily on building businesses within their domestic markets before considering international expansion. Today, advances in technology, digital infrastructure, remote working and cross-border commerce are allowing founders to think globally from the very beginning.

Recent data from both the United Kingdom and India suggests that entrepreneurship remains resilient despite economic uncertainty, while international business activity is becoming an increasingly important part of long-term growth strategies.

The trend is creating new opportunities for founders, investors and businesses on both sides of the world.

Entrepreneurship Remains Strong in the United Kingdom

The UK continues to be one of the world's most active environments for business creation.

According to the latest Companies House Annual Report, the UK corporate register contained approximately 5.43 million companies as of March 2025. During the 2024–25 financial year, Companies House recorded 801,871 new incorporations and processed approximately 14.7 million filings. The register was accessed more than 16.3 billion times during the year.

These figures demonstrate both the scale of entrepreneurial activity and the importance of corporate transparency within the UK economy.

Academic research analysing real-time Companies House data has also found that business formation activity contains forward-looking information about future employment growth and economic output, reinforcing the long-established relationship between entrepreneurship and economic development.

India's Startup Ecosystem Continues to Scale

India has emerged as one of the world's most significant startup ecosystems.

According to data reported by Business Standard and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), India had recognised approximately 197,692 startups under the Startup India initiative by October 2025. The country remains the world's third-largest startup ecosystem and continues to generate new businesses across technology, fintech, healthtech, manufacturing and digital services.

Government-backed initiatives including Startup India, seed funding programmes and venture capital support schemes have helped strengthen entrepreneurial activity across the country.

At the same time, India's growing technology sector continues to attract international investment and support innovation across multiple industries. Recent funding rounds, including the emergence of new AI-focused unicorns, demonstrate continued investor confidence in India's innovation economy.

A Shared Trend: International-First Entrepreneurship

Despite differences in geography, regulation and market size, the UK and India are experiencing similar entrepreneurial trends.

Technology has reduced barriers that once prevented smaller businesses from operating internationally.

Cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, digital payments, online marketplaces and remote collaboration tools allow founders to access global customers much earlier in their lifecycle.

Many startups now launch with international ambitions rather than waiting years to expand overseas.

This trend is particularly visible in sectors such as:

Software and SaaS

Artificial intelligence

E-commerce

Professional services

Education technology

Financial technology

For founders, international expansion is increasingly becoming part of the initial business model rather than a future objective.

The UK–India Relationship Is Becoming More Important

The strengthening economic relationship between the UK and India is creating additional opportunities.

The recently agreed UK–India trade agreement is expected to increase bilateral trade by approximately £25.5 billion in the long term while supporting greater business collaboration between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies. UK government estimates suggest the agreement could add approximately £4.8 billion to UK GDP over time.

The agreement also reflects a broader trend towards increased mobility, investment and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

For entrepreneurs, this creates an environment where international opportunities are becoming more accessible than ever before.

Trust, Governance and Growth

While technology is making international business easier, growth still depends on trust.

Investors, customers, banks and commercial partners increasingly expect transparency, accountability and strong governance.

In the UK, reforms introduced through the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act are strengthening identity verification requirements and improving the quality of corporate information held by Companies House.

Meanwhile, India's startup ecosystem continues to benefit from reforms designed to improve access to capital, encourage innovation and support long-term business growth.

As businesses become more international, credibility is becoming an increasingly important competitive advantage.

Expert Perspective

According to Robert Engeham of Your Company Formations, a trusted authority on international entrepreneurship and business expansion:

"One of the most significant changes we are seeing is that entrepreneurs increasingly think internationally from day one. Technology has reduced many of the traditional barriers to expansion, allowing founders to access global markets much earlier than previous generations."

Engeham believes the UK and India are well positioned to benefit from this trend.

"Both countries have strong entrepreneurial cultures, growing technology sectors and increasingly interconnected business communities. The businesses that succeed over the next decade are likely to be those that combine innovation with strong foundations and a global mindset."

Looking Ahead

The latest UK and Indian business data points towards a similar conclusion.

Entrepreneurship remains one of the strongest drivers of innovation, employment and economic growth. At the same time, technology is making international business more accessible, while stronger economic links between countries are creating new opportunities for expansion.

For founders, the message is increasingly clear:

The future belongs not only to businesses that innovate, but to those capable of building trusted brands, operating across borders and adapting to a more interconnected global economy.

About the Author

Robert Engeham is Managing Director of Your Company Formations, a trusted authority on international entrepreneurship and business expansion. Through Your Company Formations, he supports entrepreneurs, startups and international founders with company registration, compliance services, business infrastructure and long-term growth support.

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