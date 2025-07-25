Vineet Malhotra – VM One: How One Man Redefined Product Reviews With Radical Transparency

We live in a consumer-driven world where new products are launched daily and marketed to consumers. As a result, many rely on online platforms like YouTube and influencers such as Vineet Malhotra for reviews before making final decisions. Founded in 2019, the VM-One YouTube channel gained popularity rapidly. With over 3.4 million subscribers and a total of 21 crore views, VM-One is more than just another tech review channel; it sets a standard for integrity in product reviews and testing.

Vineet Malhotra has revolutionised the industry by introducing his innovative idea, “Model House.” This method is built on a simple yet radical philosophy: “We Buy to Test.” No freebies, just the plain truth. What also sets VM-One apart from other platforms is the Model House. It serves as a comprehensive, independent testing ecosystem designed to uncover the uncomfortable truths about products, created by Vineet for making YouTube reviews and comparison videos.

What is the Model House?

Imagine a house where every product and appliance has been purchased with personal funds and thoroughly examined to understand its core. Then, conclusions are drawn after testing and analyzing them multiple times. That’s a Model House. It is a space—both metaphorical and literal—where products earn trust, not just hype. This model is rooted in integrity.

Unlike traditional review systems influenced by brand sponsorships or PR packages, the Model House tests products in the same way a real consumer would use them. The product range isn't limited to small items; it also includes washing machines, microwaves, air conditioners, TVs, and more. Each item is evaluated under everyday conditions. Notably, every product is given adequate time. Every aspect of the appliance, from design to function, must meet expectations and be reliable—in other words, it must perform exactly as advertised.

Why is the Model House Important?

Customers now have a multitude of options thanks to the digital era, but not all are well-informed. Reviews have become covert ads since most content producers rely on sponsored marketing. This is where the Model House from VM-One steps in. It offers transparency, allowing consumers to make data-driven decisions rather than impulsive ones.

“People trust us because we have stayed true to them for years,” says Mr. Vineet Malhotra. “Every product you see on our channel is something we purchased ourselves. We’re not here to flatter brands — we’re here to fight for the consumer in our own way. We don’t read or believe marketing statements; we test the appliances and know everything by ourselves.”

From Concept to Movement

What started as a bold idea in 2019 has now turned into a movement. VM – One’s community-driven approach actively involves viewers through polls, Q&A sessions, and even lets them nominate which products should be tested next. This feedback loop turns the audience from passive viewers into active participants and stakeholders.

In 2020, the “We Buy to Test” model was officially introduced. By 2022, VM-One was shaping market standards rather than just reviewing products. The videos coming from the Model House, which Vineet calls True View (a short form of True Review), became evident when companies like LG, Samsung, Sony, Zebronics, and others started offering improved products in response to consumer demand.

“Our model isn’t just scalable — it’s essential,” emphasises Mr. Malhotra. “Whether you’re in Delhi or Dubai, the need for honest reviews stays the same. What we’ve built is not a business. It’s a mission.”

A Future Anchored in Truth

Malhotra plans to expand Model House by 2026 and aims to launch a pioneering podcast by August 2025, focused on appliances and marketing tricks. He wants to educate his audience with what he calls uncomfortable truths and reach the masses to bring about a new era in the tech and consumer industry — one where consumers control the market. Vineet Malhotra and VM-One have already changed the way millions shop for gadgets and appliances. Now, they’re prepared to do the same for millions more.

