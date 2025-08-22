Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Rocket Reels, India’s first vertical OTT platform, has officially taken flight, marking a new chapter in the world of digital entertainment. The platform was soft launched on 1st August with 15 original series and within just weeks, it has clocked an impressive 3.5 lakh+ downloads across Android and iOS. The official launch of Rocket Reels on 21st August will be followed by a celebratory gala, marking the birthday of its visionary founder, Mr. Kranti Shanbhag, further amplifying the milestone occasion.

The grand launch also witnessed the unveiling of Rocket Reels’ highly anticipated original slate of vertical OTT projects. Curated to span diverse genres and bring powerful performances to the screen, the line-up includes:

● Zamanat – featuring Khesari Lal Yadav, directed by Vikram Bhatt

● Betrayal – featuring Sunny Leone, directed by Vikram Bhatt

● Blackmail – starring Mugdha Godse, directed by Shadab Khan

● Instant Insaaf – starring Rahul Dev, directed by Rayan Rajdhan

● Jhukega Nahi Saala – a reality show hosted by Suresh Menon, directed by Gyani Lall Sharma

● Bawal Unlimited – starring Rahul Bagga, Vivek Shukla, and Anhaita Dhondy, directed by Vishal Verma

● Web Crime – starring Rishabh Chaddha, directed by Ankush Bhatt

● Scam Alert – directed by Ankush Bhatt

Together, these originals signal Rocket Reels’ bold step into delivering premium, vertical-first entertainment tailored for today’s new-age audience.

What makes Rocket Reels stand apart is its vertical-first design, specifically built for a mobile-first, on-the-go generation. With stories spanning a range of genres from thrillers, romance, crime, and mystery to sci-fi, horror, and comedy, the platform offers content in quick, bite-sized episodes that are gripping, snackable, and emotionally immersive. The aim is not just to entertain but to redefine storytelling for today’s fast-paced digital lifestyle.

With availability in six Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati, the platform ensures inclusivity for diverse audiences. Its reach extends far beyond Indian borders, being accessible in India, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and South Africa, thus serving both Indian and global viewers with equal finesse.

The evening also saw the presence of Divya Agarwal, Arti Singh, Kriti Chaudhary, Kapil Jhaveri , Nikii Daas, Sharad Malhotra, Nidhi Shah, Yogesh Lakhani, Rajiv Roda, Kishori Shahane , Navpreet Kaur, Kangana Sharma, Priyanka Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Vikas Verma, Riva Arora, Dipak, Chauhan, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Sachin Shroff, Karishma shetty & Many More.

Kranti Shanbhag, Founder, Rocket Reels, said “Rocket Reels was born out of a vision to create entertainment that matches today’s lifestyle; fast, mobile-first, and globally accessible. We wanted to give audiences stories they can carry in their pocket, whether it’s an intense thriller, a heartwarming romance, or a high-energy reality show. Rocket Reels is more than just an OTT platform, it’s the next big step in how we consume stories”

Vikram Bhatt, Director & Creative Force, added “The vertical format is not just a change in screen orientation, it’s a complete shift in how stories are told. With Rocket Reels, we’re experimenting with immersive, fast-paced narratives that keep audiences hooked from the first frame. The upcoming shows, including ‘Betrayal’ and ‘Zamanat’, are designed to push the boundaries of short-form storytelling"

