Not All Safety Gloves Provide The Same Grip! Know Why?

How will you decide which safety glove provides an excellent grip? Some of you may say you'll try them on and check! Fair enough! But what if you are buying industrial gloves online? You don’t need to test them; you just need the right information!

When you work with tools, machines, and sharp objects in industry, glove grip refers to better control and safer handling. When safety gloves come into contact with oil, lubricants, and wet or dry surfaces, they perform differently.

Factors That Drive Grip of Industrial Safety Gloves

In general, the grip efficiency of safety gloves depends on the type of coating, the coating texture, and the size of the glove you choose. The three factors are discussed in detail below.

1. Grip of Safety Gloves Varies According to Coatings

Natural Rubber/Latex Coating

The natural rubber/natural latex coating provides excellent flexibility, good dry grip, enhanced dexterity, and a comfortable second-skin fit.

Nitrile Coating

Nitrile is one of the most versatile and widely used coatings for industrial gloves. It comes in different finishes, such as flat (smooth), sandy, rough, foam, and nano-foam and is used for mild- to heavy-duty applications in dry, oily, greasy, and/or wet conditions.

Not all nitrile-coated gloves provide chemical resistance; look for specific tests and certifications to ensure reliable protection against chemicals.

Neoprene Coating

Neoprene coating is also a popular coating for safety gloves in the unsupported gloves category, and it is widely used to handle harsh chemicals, oils, solvents, and ketones. It must be tested & certified to the Class III category and the EN 374:2016 standard for chemical permeation, penetration, degradation, and micro-organisms tests. These gloves have textures on the palm area which enhance the grip.

PVC Coating

The PVC coating is highly abrasion-resistant. These gloves are less flexible than nitrile but offer great grip in wet conditions (not against oils and lubricants). They are also good for resin handling in the paint industry and widely used in the food industry, steam line, etc.

PU Coating

PU-coated industrial hand gloves are known for their excellent dexterity and tactile sensitivity. They are excellent for high-precision tasks in dry working conditions, such as fastener handling, assembly work, QC checks/inspections, warehousing, electronics and appliance manufacturing handling, and light industrial tasks where fine control matters. PU coating is not recommended for oil- or chemical-based applications, as it loses grip in those conditions.

One Coating Over Another / Blended Coating

Many manufacturers also provide dual coatings or blended coatings on safety gloves to ensure enhanced hand protection. For example, a safety glove may have a base coating of latex and a top coating of neoprene. This ensures enhanced protection for the hand against exposure to oil, chemicals, etc. and good hand tactility, better durability, and broader uses of safety gloves.

2. The Textures of Hand Glove Coatings Have an Effect on Grip

Features such as dots, patterns, and ridges add more points of contact and require less force to hold the object. This helps when you need better grip to handle delicate materials such as glass, sharp objects, and metal sheets. However, more texture doesn’t automatically mean better grip. The effectiveness of the texture depends on the material used.

Smooth Finish

Safety gloves with a smooth finish coating provide excellent grip in dry working conditions but lose it in oily and wet conditions. This coating is generally flat, uniform and glossy throughout the hand and is found in PU, Nitrile, and PVC-coated gloves.

Crinkled Finish

Safety gloves with a crinkled finish have an irregular raised pattern (like crumpled paper/foil). This coating is generally seen in latex gloves and offers excellent grip in dry conditions.

Sandy Finish

Safety gloves with a sandy finish have a sand/granular texture that may remind you of sandpaper. These gloves offer excellent grip in wet and oily conditions.

Foam Finish

Foam finish comes in nitrile coatings. Safety gloves with foam finish are a good choice for the Automotive, Engineering & Manufacturing, and Sheet-Metal industries, where lubricants and oils are used extensively.

Micro Foam Finish

Micro-foam finish is the superfine form of foam finish. It has a micro-level foam structure on the coating surface and is found in nitrile coatings. The fine engineering in these safety gloves offers better hand movement (hand tactility) and helps with precision handling (grip) of objects in oily and wet conditions.

Textured Finish

Industrial hand gloves with a textured finish often have patterns over the palm (raised diamond, dotted, etc.) that provide moderate grip for handling objects. The textured patterns also improve hand tactility while handling objects and reduce the chance of slipping.

3. Grip of Hand Gloves for Workers Differs with Size/ Fit

Choosing the right size and proper fit of safety gloves improves glove performance. For example, if you are handling small components like fasteners, screws, or bearing balls, and your gloves are loose, you may struggle to hold or pick them up properly. A loose fit at your fingertips creates pockets that affect grip and production efficiency. Conversely, if safety gloves are too tight, they lose flexibility and comfort and may tear quickly under high tension. Thus, glove size & fit also affect grip.

Why One Type of Grip in Safety Gloves Is Not Enough Across Industries: Understand from KARAM Safety

Experts at KARAM Safety say grip in safety gloves cannot be chosen randomly, nor is one type of grip sufficient for all applications. For example, automotive industrial applications require a firm grip in oily/lubricant or wet conditions; in electronic industries, small or sharp components require a precision grip. Thus, one type of grip can’t be fixed across industries, as it depends on the hazard.

KARAM Safety is a leading manufacturer of PPE equipment in India and Asia. Safety gloves from KARAM Safety are manufactured in its fully vertically integrated unit and tested in an NABL-certified lab, where advanced manufacturing techniques and quality checks are followed diligently.

Bottomline

Hand protection is one of the most important PPE categories in industry. Industrial working conditions vary across industries. As applications change, the requirements for safety gloves change. A good grip provides better control and a secure hold on objects, allowing workers to handle tools and materials more efficiently while reducing the risk of slips, drops, and workplace injuries. Thus, understanding grip, along with the performance levels of safety gloves, helps with better glove selection.

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