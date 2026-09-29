Asian Games Cricket Final: Who Gets Gold If Match Is Washed Out?

The cricket competition at the Asian Games has faced an unusual situation, with rain disrupting all four quarter-final matches. As none of those games could get underway, the higher-ranked teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - progressed to the semi-finals without bowling or facing a single delivery.

The outcome has sparked debate over the tournament's rules. Afghanistan, Nepal, Malaysia and Hong Kong had fought through the group stage to reach the quarter-finals, but persistent rain meant they had no opportunity to challenge their opponents for a place in the last four.

On September 28, the matches between India and Afghanistan and Pakistan and Hong Kong were abandoned without even a toss. The same fate followed on September 29, when rain prevented any play in Sri Lanka vs Nepal and Bangladesh vs Malaysia.

With the weather continuing to be a concern, attention has now turned to the medal matches, particularly the men's gold-medal contest. The key question is: what happens if rain washes out the final?

What Happens If Rain Disrupts Final?

The men's cricket gold-medal and bronze-medal matches are scheduled for October 3. Unlike the quarter-finals, there is no provision for the higher-ranked team to automatically be declared the winner if the final produces no result.

Under the current regulations, if the gold-medal match is completely washed out, both teams will be awarded gold medals.

This represents a change from the previous rules. Under the regulations applicable to the 2022 Asian Games, a washed-out final could have resulted in the higher-ranked team being declared the winner. The current rules instead allow both finalists to share the gold medal if the match cannot produce a result.

How Many Overs Are Needed For A Result?

For a result to be recorded, both teams must have the opportunity to bat for at least five overs. If rain interrupts the contest after the required number of overs has been completed, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method can be used to determine the winner.

Therefore, if the final gets underway and enough overs are completed for a result to be possible, one team can still win the gold medal through the DLS method.

However, if the match is abandoned before the minimum requirement is met, it will be declared a no-result and both teams will receive gold medals.

Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final Schedule

The men's cricket semi-finals are scheduled for October 1 at Korogi Sports Park, the venue hosting all cricket matches at the Asian Games.

October 1: Pakistan vs Bangladesh - First Semi-Final

October 1: India vs Sri Lanka - Second Semi-Final

The winners will advance to the gold-medal match on October 3, while the losing teams will compete for bronze.