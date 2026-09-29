New York Times Executive Shot Dead In California, Elderly In-Laws Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT engineering executive Jonathan McKinsey fatally shot in California.

Police arrested McKinsey's 77-year-old in-laws for his murder.

The killing follows ongoing domestic disputes, divorce, child custody.

Allegations included transgender identity issues and domestic violence.

A 40-year-old New York Times engineering executive was shot dead at a sports complex in California, with police arresting his elderly in-laws on suspicion of murder.

Jonathan McKinsey, director of engineering for New York Times Games, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Dublin Sports Grounds in Dublin, California, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dublin Police Services.

Police identified the suspects as Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, who are a married couple and McKinsey's parents-in-law. Witnesses helped officers locate the pair near the scene within minutes of the shooting. Both were arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into Santa Rita Jail. Police said there were no outstanding suspects and no known threat to the public.

NYT Executive Shooting: What Police Say

The shooting took place in broad daylight at the Dublin Sports Grounds, a public complex with sports fields and a playground. A police sergeant in the area found McKinsey in the parking lot after emergency calls reporting a shooting were received.

Witnesses told local media that they saw a man and a woman involved in the shooting before the pair walked away from the scene. Police have not publicly detailed who fired the shots or confirmed accounts that the suspects took turns shooting McKinsey. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The arrests have brought renewed attention to McKinsey's troubled relationship with his estranged wife, Candice Jang. Court records show that the couple had filed domestic violence protection requests against each other and were involved in divorce and child custody proceedings.

Divorce, Child Custody Dispute In Focus

According to court records cited by The New York Times and other media, McKinsey had accused Jang and her parents of mistreating him over his transgender identity. He alleged that his mother-in-law had used anti-LGBTQ slurs against him and one of his sons. He also alleged that his father-in-law assaulted him while he was recovering from double mastectomy surgery in 2010.

McKinsey and Jang married in 2011 and had three children. Court documents also contain allegations against McKinsey. Jang accused him of physically assaulting her during an argument and emotionally abusing her mother. She had sought a domestic violence restraining order against him in October 2025, while McKinsey filed for a restraining order against her two months later.

McKinsey was also facing two misdemeanor child abuse charges filed in 2025. According to court records, Jang had reported that he struck her six-year-old son in the face with an open hand. McKinsey pleaded not guilty and was released on conditions that included completing parenting classes.

Who Was Jonathan McKinsey?

McKinsey had worked at The New York Times since 2023 and was director of engineering for its Games division. His LinkedIn profile showed a technology career spanning nearly two decades, including engineering roles at companies such as Oracle, Coursera and Splunk.

He studied computer science at the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley. He had also taught computer science courses part time, according to his professional profile.

A Times spokesperson confirmed that McKinsey was the victim of Saturday's shooting. Police have not publicly established a motive for the killing, and investigators are continuing to examine evidence surrounding the incident.