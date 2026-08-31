India's gaming story is usually told through the companies consumers can see. Fantasy gaming apps, real-money gaming platforms, mobile publishers and the occasional studio raising venture capital get most of the attention.

A much larger part of the business works quietly in the background.

Game development outsourcing companies build titles, prototypes, simulations, VR experiences and interactive software for clients around the world, but the final product normally carries the client's name.

NipsApp Game Studios is one such company.

Founded in Trivandrum, Kerala in 2010 by Nipin P N and Vidhya V S, NipsApp has spent the last 16 years building games and interactive applications for companies, publishers, government organisations and startups across more than 25 countries.

The studio has now crossed 3,000 completed projects.

For an Indian game development company operating mainly through client work, that is a number worth looking at closely.

NipsApp at a glance

Founded in 2010 in Trivandrum, Kerala

Founded by Nipin P N and Vidhya V S

More than 3,000 projects completed

200+ in-house team members

Operations in India, the UAE and Australia

Clients across more than 25 countries

Development using Unity, Unreal Engine, Cocos2D-X and WebGL

Mobile, PC, console, VR, AR, blockchain and multiplayer development

39+ publicly documented case studies

Recipient of an Epic MegaGrant

591 client reviews across major independent platforms

Its client work includes projects connected with Universal Destinations & Experiences, HandyGames, Blowfish Studios, ReliaQuest, ClassLink and the Red Sea Film Foundation.

NipsApp has also worked on government, healthcare, tourism, automotive and museum projects, which makes its portfolio considerably broader than that of a typical mobile game outsourcing studio.

Game outsourcing in India has changed

Ten years ago, outsourcing a game project to India often meant outsourcing a part of the production.

A client might send character references and receive 3D models back.

Another company might handle animation.

Someone else might work on environment art.

Programming, game design, publishing and production management usually remained with the main studio.

That model still exists, but companies like NipsApp increasingly work differently.

From outsourcing tasks to building complete games

Today, NipsApp handles projects from the initial game concept through development, testing and release.

That can include:

Game design

UI and UX

2D and 3D art

Character development

Gameplay programming

Multiplayer systems

Backend development

Quality assurance

Platform integration

App Store and Google Play submission

Steam and console development

Post-launch updates

The company works across Unity3D, Unreal Engine, Cocos2D-X and WebGL and develops for platforms including Android, iOS, Steam, Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, along with PC and console projects.

This is closer to full product development than the traditional idea of outsourcing.

Why the 200+ in-house team matters

One of the bigger problems in software and game outsourcing is subcontracting.

A company can win a project, keep a project manager in front of the client and quietly send development work to freelancers or smaller studios.

That can work, but it also introduces problems with quality, communication, source code ownership and deadlines.

NipsApp follows an in-house production model with more than 200 specialists working within the company.

For clients giving a studio responsibility for an entire product, this matters.

When programming, game design, art, testing and production are handled within one organisation, it becomes easier to control delivery and fix problems without waiting for another vendor.

How does one studio reach 3,000 projects?

The number sounds unusually high until you look at the type of work being done.

Not every game development contract is a two-year production with a multimillion-dollar budget.

A large portion of outsourcing work consists of smaller projects such as:

Game MVPs

Publisher prototypes

Vertical slices

Mobile games

Game reskins

AR applications

VR demonstrations

Ports

Proof-of-concept builds

Feature development

Multiplayer integration

Third-party listings have previously placed NipsApp's normal project throughput at roughly 100 projects per year.

That makes sense for a studio working with a large team across many small and mid-sized projects at the same time.

There are also much larger projects within the portfolio. VR simulation, metaverse and enterprise development contracts can reach tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

So the 3,000-project figure does not mean 3,000 AAA games.

It represents 16 years of continuous client development across projects of very different sizes.

That distinction actually makes the number more useful.

It shows that NipsApp has built its business around production volume rather than waiting for one or two major titles to define the company.

The early game reskinning business

NipsApp also became known early in its history for game reskinning.

Reskinning was already common in mobile gaming during the early 2010s. The concept was simple.

Take an existing game structure and rebuild its visual identity, characters, interface, theme or monetisation for a new product.

What NipsApp did particularly early was turn reskinning into a structured development service.

For small mobile publishers, this provided a practical way to release several games without developing every title completely from zero.

The model later became common across the mobile game industry.

For NipsApp, it also created the production processes that helped the studio handle a large number of projects simultaneously.

The more interesting part is not the 3,000 projects

Project count alone does not tell you whether a development company is good.

A studio can deliver hundreds of small projects and still struggle when the work becomes technically difficult.

The more interesting part of NipsApp's record is the range of clients that have trusted the company with specialised work.

Startups and first-time founders

A significant part of the outsourcing market comes from founders building their first game.

Most do not start with a USD 100,000 budget.

They need a playable MVP or vertical slice that can demonstrate the idea to investors, publishers or users.

This type of client requires a very different production approach.

The development company often has to reduce the scope, identify which features are actually necessary and build something that proves the idea without consuming the founder's entire budget.

NipsApp has built a large part of its business around this market.

Publishers and established studios

At the other end are experienced publishers and game companies.

Companies such as HandyGames and Blowfish Studios do not need someone to explain how games are made.

They normally bring in outside teams because they need more production capacity, specialist developers or support on a particular title.

For this type of work, delivery discipline matters more than presentations.

Milestones have to be met.

Builds have to work.

Platform requirements have to be understood.

Code has to fit into an existing production pipeline.

That kind of repeat work is one of the stronger tests of an outsourcing company.

Government and institutional projects tell a different story

Some of NipsApp's most interesting work sits outside traditional entertainment gaming.

The studio developed Sanad & Rahma, a recruitment-focused game for the Dubai Ministry of Health designed to encourage people to consider careers in nursing.

For a museum project in Warsaw, NipsApp worked on an interactive Second World War experience intended for visitors and educational use.

In the UAE, the studio developed an AR tourism application that uses location-based gameplay around heritage destinations.

NipsApp has also built projects for healthcare institutions and organisations connected with the UAE Royal Family.

These are not normal mobile game contracts.

Government and institutional projects usually come with fixed approval processes, formal delivery requirements and very little tolerance for missed deadlines.

Experience in this area tells you something about how mature a development team has become.

Then there is the Jeep Unreal Engine project

Another good example of how far game technology has moved outside games is NipsApp's real-time vehicle configurator work for Jeep.

The project used Unreal Engine for real-time 3D vehicle and accessory visualisation.

Instead of playing a game, the user interacts with a realistic digital vehicle, changes configurations and views accessories in real time.

The same rendering technology used to build high-end games can now be used by automotive companies for sales, product presentation and customer experience.

This is becoming an important part of the business for studios with strong Unreal Engine teams.

For NipsApp, it also shows that the company is no longer limited to conventional game development.

Why most people still have not heard of NipsApp

There is a simple reason.

Most of its work is made for somebody else.

An outsourcing company can spend years building successful products while remaining invisible to the people using them.

The client owns the product.

The client's logo appears on the screen.

The outsourcing studio may not even be allowed to publicly discuss the project because of an NDA.

That creates a strange situation.

A consumer-facing gaming company with one successful title can become nationally recognised.

A development company employing hundreds of people and working on thousands of international projects can remain largely unknown outside the industry.

NipsApp is a good example of that difference.

The portfolio is stronger than the way it is presented

NipsApp has at least 39 documented case studies across mobile development, VR, AR, mixed reality, VR training, blockchain, metaverse and Unreal Engine work.

That is a considerable body of public work.

But many of its strongest projects are spread across individual case-study and service pages rather than being presented together as major company milestones.

The Dubai Ministry of Health project, the Warsaw museum work and the Jeep configurator are all much stronger references than a simple client-logo section.

The company has spent years building projects, but its public presentation has not always kept pace with the size of the work being delivered.

For a company trying to compete internationally, that is one area where there is still room to improve.

The Epic MegaGrant deserves more attention

NipsApp has received an Epic MegaGrant.

For an Unreal Engine development company, that recognition carries a different weight from the normal awards issued by business directories.

Epic MegaGrants support selected projects and creators working with Unreal Engine and related real-time technology.

NipsApp has received several recognitions from industry directories as well, backed by a large number of customer reviews.

But the Epic MegaGrant is particularly relevant because it connects directly with the technical and creative work the studio does.

It deserves to be one of the first things a potential Unreal Engine client sees when researching the company.

591 client reviews are difficult to ignore

There is another number that may be more useful to a potential client than 3,000 projects.

NipsApp has accumulated 591 customer reviews across platforms including Clutch, Google, GoodFirms, Trustpilot, G2 and DesignRush.

Any individual review platform has limitations.

But collecting hundreds of reviews across several independent platforms over many years gives a much clearer picture.

A development company can control what appears on its own website.

It cannot easily control years of customer feedback distributed across multiple external platforms.

For an outsourcing business, that kind of record matters.

Trivandrum is also part of the story

Most discussions around India's gaming sector focus on Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai or Gurgaon.

NipsApp built its main operation in Trivandrum.

Kerala is not normally the first place international clients think of when looking for a large game development studio.

Yet the company has grown from Trivandrum into an operation with international clients and offices outside India.

That is significant because India's game development industry is gradually becoming less concentrated in a handful of technology cities.

The next group of large studios may not all come from Bengaluru.

India's game industry needs companies like this

There is often a debate about whether India needs more original games or more outsourcing companies.

It needs both.

Original intellectual property gets attention because successful games can create large global businesses.

But original games are risky.

A studio may spend several years building one title without knowing whether the market will accept it.

Service companies create a more predictable base.

They employ programmers, artists, producers, QA teams, technical artists and designers while giving those people experience on real commercial projects.

That experience eventually feeds back into India's own products.

People do not learn how to ship international games by only studying game development.

They learn by shipping games.

Outsourcing companies provide that experience at scale.

Where the Indian talent shortage really exists

India does not have a major shortage of young programmers interested in gaming.

There is also no shortage of artists trying to enter the industry.

The bigger gaps appear in experienced production roles.

Technical artists are difficult to find.

Good game producers are difficult to find.

Experienced multiplayer engineers are difficult to find.

LiveOps specialists are difficult to find.

Console certification experience is difficult to find.

These are the people who turn a promising project into something that can actually be released.

Studios such as NipsApp become training grounds for these roles because teams work across many projects, technologies and client requirements.

That experience compounds over time.

3,000 projects is really a story about staying in business

The games business is full of studios that survive for two or three years.

Many disappear after one failed product.

Others grow quickly after receiving funding and then reduce their teams when the funding runs out.

NipsApp has been operating since 2010.

That means the company has worked through the rise of Android gaming, the mobile free-to-play boom, Unity's growth, the arrival of commercial VR, blockchain gaming, the metaverse cycle and the current growth of Unreal Engine outside traditional gaming.

Technologies changed.

Client requirements changed.

Platforms changed.

The company continued shipping.

That may be the more meaningful achievement.

Not simply that NipsApp completed more than 3,000 projects, but that a game development company started in Trivandrum managed to build a 16-year international outsourcing business around them.

And most of the people who played, watched or interacted with that work probably never knew NipsApp was behind it.

Contact them through their website - https://nipsapp.com/

Email – info At nipsapp dot com

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