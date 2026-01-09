Namaste India Trip, India's leading government-approved and award-winning travel brand, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive Chardham Yatra 2026 packages, offering devotees and spiritual seekers an unforgettable journey to the revered Himalayan shrines—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

Scheduled across multiple fixed departures & customised tours between April and October 2026, the tour is designed to support pilgrims seeking a traditional Char Dham experience with organised transportation, accommodation, meals, and on-ground assistance. The journey begins and concludes in Delhi and Haridwar and covers key spiritual destinations across Uttarakhand, including Rishikesh, Uttarkashi, Sitapur, Pipalkoti, and Joshimath.

According to the company, the 2026 Char Dham Yatra package focuses on comfort, safety, and religious continuity, particularly for senior citizens and first-time pilgrims. Travel is arranged by air-conditioned coach, with pure vegetarian meals served throughout the tour. Accommodation is provided in neat and hygienic hotels on a double-sharing basis, aligned with family groupings.

Key highlights of the Key Features of Chardham Yatra 2026 Packages:

Comprehensive Itineraries: Thoughtfully designed routes covering all four sacred dhams with ample time for darshan and prayer. The yatra includes Panch Prayag Darshan , Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri , hot water springs at Tapt Kund , visits to Mana Village near the Indo-Tibetan border, and darshan at prominent temples such as Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Uttarkashi) and Narsingh Temple (Joshimath) . The itinerary also allows time for rest and acclimatisation, including a relaxation day at Sitapur following the Kedarnath trek.

Thoughtfully designed routes covering all four sacred dhams with ample time for darshan and prayer. The yatra includes , Ganga Aarti at , hot water springs at , visits to near the Indo-Tibetan border, and darshan at prominent temples such as and . The itinerary also allows time for rest and acclimatisation, including a relaxation day at Sitapur following the Kedarnath trek. Comfortable Accommodation: Handpicked hotels ensuring rest and rejuvenation

Handpicked hotels ensuring rest and rejuvenation Expert Guidance: Experienced tour managers and local guides well-versed in the spiritual significance of each site

Experienced tour managers and local guides well-versed in the spiritual significance of each site Safety First: Full adherence to government guidelines with 24/7 support throughout the journey

Full adherence to government guidelines with 24/7 support throughout the journey Flexible Options: Customizable packages for families, groups, and individual travellers

Customizable packages for families, groups, and individual travellers Helicopter Services: Premium helicopter packages available for chardham yatra by helicopter

Premium helicopter packages available for chardham yatra by helicopter Early Bird Offers: Special discounts for bookings made before March

The Chardham Yatra is not just a journey—it's a transformative spiritual experience," said Manoj Bhandari, Tour manager and Head of Chardham Yatra Operation at Namaste India Trip. "Our 2026 packages have been designed with deep reverence and attention to every detail, ensuring that pilgrims can focus entirely on their spiritual quest while we take care of all logistics."

With registration for Chardham Yatra 2026 now open, Namaste India Trip invites devotees to book early to secure their preferred dates and avail of exclusive offers.

Booking Information:

Website: namasteindistrip.com

namasteindistrip.com Phone: 9711616316

9711616316 Email: mytrip@namasteindiatrip.com

Office Address: WZ-25A Nangli Zalib B1, Janakpuri, Janakpuri East Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110058

About Namaste India Trip: Namaste India Trip is a government-approved, award-winning travel company recognised as one of the top travel agencies in Delhi and India. Specialising in spiritual tours, pilgrimage packages, and diverse travel experiences across India and internationally, the company is committed to creating journeys that connect travellers with India's rich heritage, culture, and spirituality.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.