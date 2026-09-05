Miss Universe India 2026 Crown Revealed From QUBA Alpha Digital Safe

Jaipur, September 05, 2026: The much-awaited Miss Universe India 2026 crown was unveiled at the Grand Finale in Jaipur from QUBA’s ALPHA Heavy Duty Digital Safe, bringing intelligent security technology into one of the evening’s most anticipated moments.

QUBA India, the Official Security Partner of Miss Universe India 2026, integrated ALPHA into the crown reveal, with the crown secured inside the digital safe ahead of its on-stage unveiling.

The safe was accessed through a two-step authentication process, beginning with key access and followed by fingerprint authentication. Once authenticated, the safe was opened and the Miss Universe India crown was revealed before the Grand Finale audience.

The integration brought QUBA’s intelligent security proposition to life through a live product experience. Instead of a conventional product display, ALPHA performed the role it was designed for—protecting something valuable while enabling authorised access when required.

The activation was built around QUBA’s “Safeguarding the Crown” thought, creating a natural connection between the brand’s expertise in security and one of the most significant symbols of the Miss Universe India platform.

“There are moments when a product says more through what it does than anything a brand can say about it. At the Grand Finale, ALPHA was entrusted with safeguarding the crown until the moment of its reveal. Seeing that happen seamlessly on stage was a proud moment for us and a strong expression of what QUBA stands for: trust, technology and security,” said Dhiren Shah, Managing Director, QUBA.

The Grand Finale provided a platform for QUBA to demonstrate how intelligent security can move beyond conventional product communication. The sequence of authentication, secure access and crown reveal allowed audiences to experience the technology in action.

QUBA India is a homegrown architectural hardware and intelligent security solutions brand with more than 16 years of experience. Its portfolio includes architectural hardware, digital locks, security safes and integrated solutions for residential, hospitality and project applications. With a focus on technology, design, functionality and reliability, QUBA develops solutions for contemporary living and commercial spaces.

The Miss Universe India 2026 association brings QUBA’s expertise in intelligent security to a wider audience, while the ALPHA crown reveal demonstrates the brand’s core proposition in a simple and memorable way: protecting what matters, until the moment it matters.



Follow & stay updated with https://www.instagram.com/qubagroupindia/ for the latest innovations and exclusive moments from its partnership with Miss Universe India.

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